GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) — Seven employees of the municipal government of Malapatan in Sarangani province have been temporarily relieved from their posts after they tested positive for illegal drug use in a surprise mass drug testing last week.

Municipality of Malapatan, Sarangani province. Map courtesy of Google

Malapatan Mayor Salway Sumbo Jr. said they are currently waiting for the results of the confirmatory tests of the concerned employees, five of whom were under job order (JO) contracts and two with plantilla or permanent items.

The mayor ordered the conduct of the surprise drug tests following the regular flag raising ceremony on March 10 for all municipal officials, employees and locally assigned workers of national government agencies.

Personnel from the local government and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 12 facilitated the mass drug testing through the submitted urine samples. A Davao City-based facility was commissioned for the confirmatory tests.

“If they still turn out positive [in the confirmatory tests], they will really have a problem. The JOs will not be renewed while the permanent employees will be subjected to processes mandated by the Civil Service [Commission],” Sumbo said in an interview aired over the Radio Mindanao Network here on Wednesday.

The official said the surprise mass drug testing, which is conducted annually by the municipal government, was part of their efforts to maintain a drug-free workplace.

He said he pushed for the early conduct of the testing due to the “alarming” illegal drug situation, which he described as a nationwide problem.

Citing reports from PDEA and the Philippine National Police (PNP), Sumbo said a number of operations and arrests of suspected pushers and users had been made in his municipality.

“I also wanted to check if any of our employees are using illegal drugs,” the mayor said.

Sumbo said the municipal government is closely working with PDEA and PNP to intensify the monitoring and enforcement operations against all forms of illegal drug activities in the area.

The mayor said he is pushing for the conduct of surprise tests for officials and employees of the town’s 12 barangays. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)