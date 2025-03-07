Region 12. Map courtesy of Google

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 07 March) – Seven police officers in Region 12 are under investigation due to various complaints, including alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Lawyer Richard Opinion, intelligence and investigation chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 12 internal affairs service, said on Friday the complaints were received by their office starting January.

He said some of them were “very controversial” cases.

PRO-12 has jurisdiction over the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

“It’s sad to think that our policemen were involved in successive controversies, particularly under the jurisdiction of the GSCPO (General Santos City Police Office),” he said in an interview with Brigada News General Santos.

Opinion did not provide details of the cases but sources noted they include the arrest last Feb. 20 of a member of the Highway Patrol Group assigned in South Cotabato province for alleged involvement in smuggling activities in the region.

Police Staff Sgt. Rex Jalandoni was identified as the driver of a van containing smuggled cigarettes from Indonesia that crashed along the diversion road in Barangay Sinawal here during a pursuit operation early in Feb. 20.

Prior to the chase, the van was reportedly flagged down at a checkpoint of the Sarangani 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Maasim, Sarangani but fled instead, almost hitting police officers there.

Another complaint cited the alleged involvement of a policeman in “Labas Casa Talon” Modus, which was described as a car theft scheme. A complaint was also filed earlier against four policemen assigned in Barangay Mabuhay here for allegedly mauling a civilian while another from Barangay Lagao was named as suspect in a rape case.

“The cases are now in the investigation stage,” Opinion said.

The official reiterated they have been continuously reminding police personnel to stay away from controversies and illegal activities.

He added that the majority of police personnel in the region remain true to their mandates and sworn duties, and not involved in such activities. (Allen V. Estabillo/MindaNews)