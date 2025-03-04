Photo courtesy of DENR-12.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 21 March) – Authorities are preparing to file wildlife smuggling and illegal entry charges against four Indonesian nationals who were allegedly caught illegally transporting critically endangered birds in the seas off Balut Island in Davao Occidental on Wednesday, March 19.

Lawyer Felix Alicer, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-12, said on Friday the birds were intercepted by patrolling Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel aboard a motorized banca around nine nautical miles southwest of Balut Island, Sarangani town.

Citing a report from PCG, he said the boat carried two bird species, believed to have originated in Indonesia, and an undetermined boxes of food supply.

The boat, which was painted in blue, white, and yellow, was manned by four Indonesians identified as Gilbert Kuhanta, Bryan Makaya Kuhanta, Mariza M. Mahaling and Khatrina P. Wangka.

Alicer said the seized birds were confirmed to be a yellow-crested cockatoo (𝘊𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘢 𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘱𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘢) and a white cockatoo (𝘊𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘢 𝘢𝘭𝘣𝘢).

The yellow-crested cockatoo is classified as critically endangered and the white cockatoo as endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN Red List. Both are included under protected species under Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

“The birds were found contained inside individual thermoses, an apparent attempt to conceal and smuggle them,” Alicer said in a statement.

Following the interception, he said the Regional Maritime Unit-12 took custody of the seized wildlife and turned them over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office here for “proper handling, rehabilitation, and legal proceedings.”

The Indonesians will be charged with wildlife smuggling, which can lead to imprisonment of up to 12 years and a fine of up to P1 million as provided for in RA 9147.



They also face charges for illegal entry into the Philippine territory, a violation of Section 37(a)(1) of the Philippine Immigration Act (PIA) of 1940, Alicer said.

“This operation highlights the Philippine government’s intensified efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and enforce environmental and immigration laws,” the official said.

He urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to illegal wildlife trade or unauthorized entry into the Philippine waters.

In the previous years, PCG and Maritime personnel intercepted here and in the waters off Sarangani Bay and the nearby seas illegal shipments of various exotic wildlife from Indonesia that were reportedly bound for Metro Manila and other areas.

Among those seized were critically endangered species, including cockatoos, echidnas and wallabies. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)