Some of the armored vehicles that will be deployed in Lanao del Norte in line with the security measures for the May 2025 elections. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 03 March) – The Philippine Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade has started beefing up security measures in Lanao del Norte in line with the May 12, 2025 midterm national and local elections.

Brig. Gen. Anthon G. Abrina, 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade commander, told MindaNews on Monday, March 3, that at least 55 armored vehicles would be deployed by the 4th Mechanized Infantry “Kalasag” Battalion, 5th Mechanized “Kaagapay” Battalion and the brigade in the different parts of the province.

The intensified security measures were conducted in coordination with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Philippine National Police, and other branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Joint Peace and Security Committee, he added.

Abrina said that augmentation forces would be coming from the Division Reconnaissance Company, 503rd Combat Engineer Battalion, Civil Military Operations Battalion and military reservists.

Col. Rolando Orengo, 2nd Mechanized deputy brigade commander, was tasked to manage the Task Force Halalan 2025 command center in coordination with the Comelec.

The command center will be established at the Governor Arsenio A. Quibranza Provincial Government Center in Pigcarangan, Tubod, the province’s capital town, a week ahead of the election, Abrina said.

Six out of 22 municipalities in Lanao del Norte were classified as high security concerns for the May 2025 polls, he said.

These are Nunungan town under the Red category and the municipalities of Pantar, Poona Piagapo, Munai, Magsaysay and Kauswagan under Orange category.

“We will not hesitate to apprehend groups or individuals who might be carrying firearms and explosives while we strictly implement the Comelec gun ban,” Abrina said.

He said they will be looking out for flying voters, as they are among those who cause trouble during elections. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)