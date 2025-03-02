Surigao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 08 March) – Two Lumad leaders were reported missing after their arrest by alleged military men, the human rights group Karapatan said in a post on Facebook Friday.

Genasque Enriquez was arrested on March 2 and Michelle Campos on March 6. Their whereabouts were still unknown, as of Friday, Karapatan said.

The group did not mention the military unit responsible for the arrest and the place of incident.

Enriquez and Campos are leaders from the Manobo tribe in Lianga, Surigao del Sur who led campaigns to defend their ancestral lands from the encroachment of big mining and logging companies, Karapatan said.

Campos is a Lumad youth leader, while Enriquez served as secretary-general of Kahugpungan sa mga Lumadnong Organisasyon.

Campos is the daughter of Dionel Campos, one of the three victims of a massacre in Barangay Diatagon, Lianga, Surigao del Sur on September 1, 2015. The two other victims were Datu Bello Sinzo and Emerito Samarca.

Dionel was the chairperson of Malahutayong Pakigbisog Alang sa Sumusunod or Mapasu, while Samarca was the executive of Alcadev, a school for Lumad.

The military has accused Mapasu and Alcadev as fronts of the communist-led New People’s Army.

The carnage was blamed on the paramilitary group Magahat-Bagani and some elements of the 75th Infantry Battalion. But the military denied any involvement. (MindaNews)