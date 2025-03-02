GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — Two Filipino crew members of a tugboat died Tuesday as a Panamanian vessel hit and snapped its towing line, causing the former to capsize in the water off Maasim municipality in Sarangani province, the Philippine Coast Guard reported.

Coast Guard personnel perform search and rescue operation to help crew members of M/TUG Sadong 33 in Maasim, Sarangani province. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

The PCG, in a Facebook post, said they recovered the cadavers of the captain and the oiler, both still not identified, of M/TUG Sadong 33 after the 4:20 a.m. accident.

Lt. Junior Grade Gideon Dulnuan, of Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao, told reporters here that M/TUG Sadong 33 was towing the cargo vessel LCT Sea Asia, coming from the municipality of Glan in Sarangani on its way to Iligan City, when the MV Universe Kiza hit and snapped the towing line, causing the M/TUG Sadong 33 to capsize some 6.6 nautical miles from the shoreline of Barangay Kabatiol in Maasim.

MV Universe Kiza reportedly sailed from Vietnam on its way to General Santos.

Dulnuan said five of the eight crew members of the tugboat were able to take shelter in the cargo vessel while the three were left behind in the water.

The PCG said it deployed four boats with rescue divers and response teams to conduct a search and rescue operation. It added that all the six rescued crew members were in good physical condition.

The PCG likewise deployed marine environmental protection personnel to check if there was oil spill, but found none. “However, oil spill booms have already been laid out to ensure the protection of the marine environment and safety of nearby coastal communities,” the PCG said.

Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, PCG commandant, directed the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao to coordinate with Harbor Star Salvage Company for the salvage of M/TUG Sadong 33 and the immediate conduct of a maritime casualty investigation.

He also instructed Coast Guard legal officers to handle the filing of appropriate charges against the master and crew of MV Universe Kiza. The latter is reportedly headed towards General Santos and drop anchor there to cooperate with the investigation.

“We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Rest assured that your Coast Guard will do its best to investigate and resolve the case. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring maritime safety, safeguarding lives, and protecting the rich marine environment within the country’s maritime jurisdiction,” Admiral Gavan expressed. (Richelyn Gubalani / MindaNews)