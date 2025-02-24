DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/23 Feb) —- A member of the Makabayan bloc’s Senate slate said groups behind the calls to “Protect VP Sara” apparently do not want to hold her accountable for her alleged misuse and abuse of public funds that prompted majority of the members of the House of Representatives to vote for her impeachment.

“Para hindi mapanagot si Sara, eto yung kanilang call. Protect Vice President, Protect VP Sara” (To spare Sara from accountability, they are calling on the public to protect VP Sara,” Liza Maza, social justice advocate and former Gabriela party-list representative, said in a press conference here last Saturday.

Liza Maza (center), a senatorial candidate of the Makabayan bloc, at the press conference Saturday, 22 February 2025 in Davao City, with fellow candidates Teddy Casino and Alyn Andamo. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

A “Protect VP Sara Movement” has been organized here for Sara’s “protection from political persecution” by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Sara, Vice Mayor of Davao City from 2007 to 2010 while her father was mayor, and mayor of this city from 2010 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the May 2022 polls. Both ran under an alliance of parties referred to as UniTeam.

“Protect VP Sara” members have been joining several mass actions such as the Iglesia ni Cristo rally on January 13. The group held yet another rally at the Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue on February 9 to express their protest against the impeachment of Sara. The group held yet another rally last Saturday, urging Marcos to “resign” and the public to protest what they describe as President Mardcos’ “silent martial law.”

Barangay 76-A councilor Vergilio “Boy” dela Cruz, one of the convenors, said their members represent “senior citizens, youth, retired police personnel, indigenous people, and Moros, among others.”



No prominent personality spoke at the Davao rally unlike in Mandaue, Cebu also on the same day. Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, spoke at the “indignation rally” against Sara’s impeachment.

Four impeachment complaints were filed against Sara for alleged betrayal of public trust, plunder, malversation, bribery, and graft and corruption.

Three petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court, including the petition for certiorari and temporary restraining order filed by the Vice President to block her impeachment.

Maza said she “respects the rights of Duterte supporters” to peacefully assemble to go against the impeachment of the vice-president.”

Another Makabayan senatorial bet Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño, former Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (Bayan) chair, said: “I think Sara’s rights are being respected enough. In fact, she has been tolerated for a long time, and it’s time that she be held accountable for her wrongdoings,” he said.

ACT Teachers representative France L. Castro, and Gabriela representative Arlene D. Brosas, who are also running for the Senate, led the filing of an impeachment complaint against the Vice President on December 4, accusing the Vice President of betrayal of public trust for alleged misuse of confidential funds.

The Makabayan bloc, a coalition of progressive political parties in the country, initially supported then President Duterte who claimed to be the country’s “first leftist President.” They used to be part of the majority bloc at the House of Representatives during the Duterte presidency but cut ties with the administration in September 2017. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)