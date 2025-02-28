MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 28 February) – The Holy Month of Ramadan in the Philippines will start on Sunday, March 2, Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani, Bangsamoro Grand Mufti and Executive Director of the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ announced Friday, after the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday.

According to Islamic tradition, if the moon is not visible, the current lunar month is completed as 30 days, which means the observance of Ramadan 2025 will commence on Sunday, March 2.



“The crescent moon was not sighted today. Therefore, Ramadhan Fasting 2025 will officially commence on Sunday, March 2, 2025, In Shaa Allah,” Guialani, who led the official moon-sighting, announced.

In Islam, moon-sighting determines the start of a new lunar month. The Islamic calendar follows the moon’s cycles, and when the crescent is not seen, the month is completed before the next one begins.



Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar marked by fasting and praying, during which Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

However, those who are physically or mentally ill, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and elderly people are exempted if fasting will cause their health to worsen. (MindaNews)