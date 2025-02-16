CARMEN, Davao del Norte (MindaNews / 16 Feb) — At the proclamation rally of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. wore a white collared shirt with the Bagong Pilipinas logo, the senatorial candidates and the crowd wore white, green, blue, pink and red, while the 55 police personnel deployed to the rally site here, wore “a touch of red” and carried no firearms.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) acting city director Hansel Marantan, in a February 14, 2025 memo that apparently was supposed to be internal but was leaked to social media, deployed 55 police officers to help augment police presence around the rally area. The memo noted that those deployed “must wear civilian clothes with touch of red (without Firearms).”

Supporters attend the Proclamation Rally of the ALyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas in Carmen, Davao del Norte on Saturday, 15 February 2025. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

The memorandum referred to a memorandum issued by Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete, director of the Police Regional Office – Region 11 on the visit of “Code 1” (President Marcos).

Marantan, in a statement on Saturday afternoon, said the DCPO “remains an apolitical and non-partisan organization committed solely to ensuring public safety and security.”

He said the memo is “in compliance to a request” from the Police Regional Office 11 for the deployment of 55 police personnel from DCPO to “augment to the Presidential Security Command as inner security” for the President and his delegation.

“We emphasize that this deployment is a standard security measure aimed solely at ensuring the security and safety of the President, the event venue, and the public,” Marantan said.

He urged the public to “refrain from spreading misinformation or speculation regarding this matter,” as he assured that the DCPO “remains steadfast in its mission to serve and protect the people of Davao City with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.”

Marantan’s four-paragraph statement did not say why the police officers were asked to wear “civilian clothes with touch of red.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)