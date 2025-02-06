103 BARRM towns are ‘areas of concern,’ 32 of which under ‘red category’

The Commission on Elections have classified 103 towns in three provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as areas of concern for the May 2025 midterm elections.

COMELEC-BARMM Director Ray Sumalipao said 32 of these towns are under red category with high probability of election-related violence occurring on election day.

Sumalipao said most of the towns classified under the red category are in Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur and Lanao del Sur provinces.

Zamboanga police seize P3.7M worth of shabu, nab 2 pushers

Police in Zamboanga City arrested two alleged drug pushers and seized P3.7-million worth of shabu and a caliber .38 revolver during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday.

Col. Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City acting police director, said 550 grams of shabu packed in 11 heat-sealed plastic sachets were seized from the suspects identified as Cesar Manalo, 27, and Alkaber Bahari, 21.

Molitas said Manalo was previously charged for grave threats for using a firearm and intimidating people on social media.