Court denies bail for Bukidnon mayor charged with statutory rape

A court in Malaybalay City has denied bail for the release of Pangantucan Mayor Miguel Silva Jr., who was arrested over the weekend in Compostela, Davao de Oro for rape charges.

Col. Jovit Culaway, Bukidnon provincial police director, said the arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Ma. Theresa Camenong included a no-bail recommendation against the mayor.

Silva, who is running as independent candidate for governor in Bukidnon, is facing one count of non-bailable statutory rape case and two cases of sexual assault charges with each having recommended bail of P100,000.

Police involved in Maguindanao Massacre arrested

A police officer facing 56 counts of murder for his alleged involvement in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre was arrested in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte Monday afternoon.

Maguindanao del Norte police director Eleuterio Ricardo Jr. said Police Officer 1 Datunot Kadir, 48, was arrested while visiting a relative in Barangay Making, Parang town.

Fifty-eight people, including 32 journalists, were killed in the Maguindanao massacre staged in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan town in November 2009.

Endangered sea turtle hatchlings released in Zamboanga del Norte

Environment officials released on Tuesday 105 olive ridley turtles, an endangered species, back to their habitat in Zamboanga del Norte.

Community environment deputy officer Heracleo Calasang Jr., said the turtles were hatched in the Marine Turtle Hatchery and Rescue Center in Patawag Village in Liloy town, Zamboanga del Norte last week.

Calasang said the hatchlings were released at the general vicinity where they were found in Patawag Village.