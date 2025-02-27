Interim COWD board term extended for 6 months

The Local Water Utilities Administration has extended the tenure of the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) interim board led by manager Fermin Jarales for another six months.

Jarales said the extension will allow the interim board to continue the rehabilitation of the cash-strapped and troubled water district, the sole water distributor in Cagayan de Oro.

The COWD’s problems include leaking water pipes and a debt obligation of P400 million to its water supplier, the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc.



Police seize improvised firearms in Laguindingan

Police arrested five persons and seized a cache of improvised firearms and bladed weapons in Laguindingan town, Misamis Oriental last Wednesday.

Police Master Sergeant Mark Valles, of the Laguindingan police station, said they were arrested for allegedly trespassing in an eight-hectare property in Sitio Kampo, Purok 6, Barangay Tubajon.

In an interview with reporters, the suspects, who claimed they are from Iligan City, said they were hired to guard the property, not knowing that it is contested by another landowner.

Diarrhea downs 45 in Mati

A diarrhea outbreak caused by leaking water pipes downed 45 persons, mostly children, in Mati City last Monday.

In a report, the City Health Office said that many of the children that got sick were between one to five years old.

Investigation revealed that traces of coliform bacteria managed to seep through the leaking water pipes, it said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)