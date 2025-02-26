Politicians seek relief of 4ID Army chief

The Commission on Elections – Region 10 (Comelec-10) will refer to their national office the petition to relieve Brigadier General Michele Anayron Jr. as commander of the Army 4th Infantry Division (4ID), a poll official said.

Maria Dulce Banzon, Comelec-10 assistant director, said that 29 candidates of the National Unity Party filed the complaint on concerns that Anayron would use his office to help his father, Michele Anayron Sr., who is running for mayor of Sugbongcogon town in Misamis Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Garello Jr., 4ID spokesperson, said Anayron passed the rigorous evaluation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Board of Generals, who, according to him, was impressed by Anayron’s “30 years of exemplary performance against the New People’s Army in Northern Mindanao.”

101 Olive Ridley sea turtles released in Dipolog

Against a backdrop of the setting sun, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Dipolog City has released into the ocean 101 Olive Ridley sea turtles along Sunset Boulevard.

Lawyer Gratian Paul Tidor, CENRO chief, said the baby turtles hatched the day before they were released last February 17.

The local government of Dipolog has a Pawikan Conservation and Hatchery program that is monitoring turtle nesting along its coastline.

Professor at Notre Dame University in Cotabato City killed in gun attack

Violence continues to hound Cotabato City after motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a university professor right on a busy street last Tuesday, February 25.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, city police director, identified the victim as Engineer Israel Angas, a professor at Notre Dame University’s College of Engineering and Computer Studies.

The suspects attacked Angas while he was driving his white SUV vehicle on the way home to Nayon Shariff Street, Rosario Heights 3.

Bongcayao said that investigators found 12 empty shells and slugs of a caliber .45 handgun from the crime scene. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)