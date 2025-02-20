NPA commander falls in Surigao Sur

Police authorities arrested the seventh most wanted person in the Caraga region, a New People’s Army (NPA) commander, in Lianga, Surigao del Sur last Tuesday, February 18.

Colonel Harry Domingo, Surigao del Sur police director, said the rebel, identified only as “Nathan,” was arrested for rebellion on the strength of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 28 in Lianga town.

The arrest came as authorities intensified their operations against the NPA rebels in the wake of the death of Myrna Sularte alias “Maria Malaya,” a politburo member of the Communist Party of the Philippines, who was killed in an encounter with Army soldiers in Butuan City last February 12.

Red tide warnings up in Lianga and Litali bays

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued red tide warnings for two coastal areas in Surigao del Sur last Tuesday, February 18.

In a statement, BFAR-Caraga said the waters off Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur and Litali Bay in San Benito, Siargao island have been tested positive for paralytic shellfish toxins.

The agency urged residents not to eat or sell shellfish caught from these two areas.

Philippine Eagle Foundation marks 38th foundation

For its 38th anniversary, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) introduced a newly-born Philippine eagle chick, which was quickly adopted by a corporation that pledged to support its needs.

In a statement, the PEF said that “Chick 31,” named “Riley,” an offspring of eagle pair “Dakila” and Sinag,” was born at their National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Barangay Eden, Toril District in Davao City through artificial insemination.

PEF workers are giving Riley round-the-clock care to monitor its growth and development. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)