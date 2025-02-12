DENR-12 releases serpent eagle

Environment officials released a juvenile Philippine serpent eagle in Magpet, North Cotabato on Tuesday.

Felix Alicer, regional director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources –12, said the eagle weighing 600 grams was healthy when it was released in Sitio Ambag, Barangay Tagbac in Magpet town.

Alicer said villagers found the eagle trapped in a net while they were trying to catch a chicken.

14 human trafficking victims rescued in Zamboanga

Police in Zamboanga City rescued 14 human trafficking victims, six of whom are minors aged between two 2 and 12 years old as they were about to be sent to Malaysia on Monday.

In a statement, the Zamboanga City Anti-Trafficking Task Force said they rescued the victims in Padios Village, Asinan, Barangay Talon-Talon.

The task force said two handlers of the victim were arrested during the raid.

Vice mayor hopeful survives ambush in Maguindanao

A vice mayoral candidate and his driver survived an ambush along the national highway in Buluan town, Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday.

Anwar Dimasinsil, 46, a candidate of the Lakas Christian Democrats Party, was unharmed in the ambush. His driver was hit on the chest but luckily he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

The gunmen on board a sedan overtook the Mitsubishi Montero of Dimasinsil and fired at the vehicle, then left immediately.