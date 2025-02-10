Asian migratory birds thrive in western Mindanao

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has identified seven species of migratory Asian waterbirds that are thriving well in the wetlands of Zamboanga City and Isabela City, Basilan.

In a statement, the DENR Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit said their team documented and identified seven species of ducks, egrets, herons, sandpipers, plovers, stilts and stints in the wetlands.

The agency said the birds are found in the villages of Vitali, Victoria, Tugbungan, Mampang, Talon-Talon, Calarian and Sa-az rivermouth in Zamboanga City and Tabiawan village and Malamawi Island in Isabela City, Basilan.

Marijuana plantation busted in Sarangani

Authorities uprooted marijuana plants worth P2.2 million grown in a hinterland village of Malungon, Sarangani province last Thursday.

Benjamin Recites III, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 12 director, said three caretakers immediately fled as the raiding team approached the farm in Barangay Blaan.

Recites said the raiding team burned 11,043 uprooted marijuana shrubs on the site.

Water meter theft up in Davao City

The Davao City Water District (DCWD) has warned consumers about the increase in water meter theft.

DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod said that aside from the spike in water meter theft, they also noted the proliferation of “fake DCWD employees” offering consumers to fix damage water meters.

Duhaylungsod called on the consumers to be vigilant and immediately report dubious individuals to their office. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)