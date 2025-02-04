3 minors in sexual exploitation rescued in Iligan City

Three minors were rescued from online sexual exploitation and child trafficking in Iligan City after the Philippine National (PNP) Police Anti-Cybercrime Group received a tip from a concerned citizen last week.

Brigadier General Bernard Yang, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group commander, said those rescued were a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

Yang said the suspect, identified only as “Noweenia,” 39, has already been flagged four times for alleged trafficking of minors since 2018.

Civilian killed, Army intelligence officer wounded in BIFF attack

Members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) killed a resident and wounded his companion, an Army intelligence operative, in Radjah Buayan town in Maguindanao del Sur last Sunday.

Brigadier General Romeo Juan Macapaz , Bangsamoro Police Regional Office chief, said the gunmen, who were riding in motorcycles, shot Jabber Amil Ambal, a resident of Barangay Depantis, as he was conversing with the army intelligence operative.

Macapaz said the soldier survived the attack with a gunshot wound on his left arm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

DENR awards RAMSAR Site Certificate to Zamboanga Sibugay

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has awarded the RAMSAR Site Certificate to Zamboanga Sibugay province for the 175,511-hectare Sibugay Wetlands Natural Reserves (SWNR), the third site in Mindanao to receive this distinction.

DENR Assistant Secretary Marcial Amaro said the SWNR, which straddles nine towns and 64 villages, is believed to host the largest mixed colony of flying foxes or the golden-capped fruit bat endemic to the Philippines.

Amaro said the biodiversity of SWNR also supports five water bird species namely the Far Eastern Curlew, Green Egret, Little Egret, Intermediate Egret and the Gull-billed Tern.

The Sibugay Wetlands is the third RAMSAR Site area in Mindanao. The other two sites are the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Agusan del Sur and Del Carmen Mangrove Reserve within the Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)