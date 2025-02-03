Registry of Deeds chief in Zambo killed

A top local government official was shot dead in broad daylight despite the strict implementation of the election gun ban in Zamboanga City last Friday, January 31.

Lt. Colonel Paul Andrew Cortez, information officer of the Zamboanga City Police Office, said a lone gunman shot and killed Jaybee Robert Baguinda, 57, director of the Zamboanga City Registry of Deeds, as he was about to enter the office compound in Rizal Street, Zone 4.

Cortez said Baguinda was rushed to the Zamboanga City Medical Center but died while undergoing medical treatment.

LPG explosion in Davao resto hurts 6 workers

A leaking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank triggered a blast at a restaurant at the Damosa Complex in Angliongto Avenue, Davao City last Friday evening, injuring six crew members and damaging nearby establishments.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the six crew members – four males and two females – of the Korean restaurant were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Tuazon said the damage among the establishments within the 30-meter blast area was estimated at P360,000.

4 NPA rebels arrested in Surigao Sur

The Army Special Forces clashed again with the New People’s Army (NPA) and captured four rebels in San Agustin town, Surigao del Sur last Friday.

Brigadier General Michele Anayron Jr., 4th Infantry Division chief, said the clash came as army soldiers killed two rebels in an encounter in Barangay Los Angeles, Butuan City also last Friday.

Anayron said the soldiers recovered an AK-47 rifle from the encounter site in Butuan City. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)