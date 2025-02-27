Philippine Navy personnel administer medicines to Mapun residents during the outreach program on February 22 to 23, 2025. Photo courtesy of NFWM

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) – About 3,000 residents in the remote island-municipality of Mapun, Tawi-Tawi have availed of the medical and social services brought by the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM).

1st Lt. Chester Ross Cabaltera, NFWM spokesperson, said the outreach program was part of the Philippine Navy’s mission to enhance maritime domain awareness among coastal communities, in a bid to gain their support in safeguarding national maritime security.

He said that the initiative aligns with the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) “Mulat” campaign, which seeks to strengthen public awareness and involvement in securing the West Philippine Sea and other vital maritime territories in the country.

Of the nearly 3,000 beneficiaries, 36 were circumcised, four underwent minor surgeries, 80 received dental services, 224 sought medical consultations, 439 availed eye check-ups, 121 benefited from barber services, 27 had their appliances repaired, 336 got free medicines, and 1,588 were recipients of gift-giving.

The Civil-Military Operations from the Sea (CMOFTS) in the island-municipality of Mapun, which is near Malaysia, was conducted last February 22 to 23.

The CMOFTS in Mapun municipality reaffirmed the military’s commitment to community engagement under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) commander, and Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila Jr., NFWM chief, Cabaltera said.

Lectures on maritime domain awareness were conducted by the Civil Military Operations Unit of WestMinCom. These discussions emphasized the importance of local communities in detecting and reporting maritime threats, particularly concerning illegal activities, intrusions, and environmental protection in Philippine waters.

Maj. Abdulwakil Tanjilil CHS (RES), deputy mufti for Palawan and Western Mindanao, led the public symposium on Preventing and Countering Radicalism and Violent Extremism.

The symposium aims to educate residents on the dangers of radicalization and empower communities to resist extremist influences.

The conduct of CMOFTS in Mapun highlights the Philippine Navy’s ongoing commitment to maritime security, humanitarian service, and nation-building, Cabaltera said.

By integrating maritime domain awareness efforts with community engagement, NFWM continues to empower coastal residents, reinforce national security, and protect the country’s maritime interests, he said. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)