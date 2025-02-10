Photo by Davao Oriental Provincial Information Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 February) – The renovation of the mothballed airport in Mati City, Davao Oriental for commercial use was launched Monday morning, and eyed to be operational for smaller flights in 2026.

Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), an agency attached to the Department of Transportation, the Regional Development Council – Region 11 (RDC-11) and local government units in Davao Oriental led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mati Airport Development Project in Barangay Dahican.

A fully operational airport would be helpful for Davao Oriental residents. The Davao-Mati route is a three-hour van transport ride; a 2.5-hour private car ride and/or a five-hour public utility bus ride, according to the provincial website.

In a press conference streamed live on Facebook page Provincial Government of Davao Oriental Monday noon, Rex Obcena, CAAP Area Center 11 head, said the Mati airport renovation will be split into two phases.

The first phase will include the construction of a vehicular parking area, site development activities, renovation of the existing passenger terminal building, construction of an overhead water tank, an aircraft rescue and firefighting building, and perimeter fencing, he said.

For the second phase, a modern and more spacious terminal building will be constructed in the vicinity, Obcena said.

Additionally, the runway will be extended to accommodate larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320 models. Other improvements will include the installation of an airfield lighting system and other necessary upgrades, the official said.

He said that passengers could expect “limited operations or smaller flights by 2026, with larger commercial flights to follow.”

Mati City Mayor Michelle Rabat said the airport will be important for “forging connections, fostering opportunities, and shaping a brighter future for the city and its people.”

“We are laying the foundation for a gateway that will connect Mati City to the world, ushering in new possibilities for trade, tourism, and economic growth,” Rabat said in her speech.

The Mati airport, originally known as Imelda R. Marcos Airport, was constructed in 1976 but failed to operate commercially for decades. Sitting in a 174,040-square meter (1,873,400 sq ft) property owned by the Rabat and Rocamora families, the airport is utilized only by small private chartered flights.

RDC-11 co-chairperson Arturo Milan said that problems such as road right-of-way issues, runway extension and other renovations hampered the airport’s operation.

Milan said the airport renovation could fill in the gap for easier access of tourists in Mati, which he urged to prioritize what he called the five As – arrival, access, accommodation, amenities, and activities.

“There are only a few [problems] that have to be fixed so that when the airport is there, Mati and the province of Davao Oriental are ready to accept tourists,” Milan said.

Tanya Rabat-Tan, Department of Tourism – Region 11 director, said that Davao Oriental welcomed 883,000 visitors last year, the bulk being domestic travelers.

She said that some airlines, which she did not identify, have already expressed interest to service Mati City. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)