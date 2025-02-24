DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Feb) — MindaNews journalist Ivy Marie Mangadlao has won first place in the 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) for Photo of the Year.

Winning MindaNews photojournalist Ivy Marie Mangadlao covering a flood in Butuan City. MindaNews photo

Presented by Globe Telecom Inc., the announcement was made on the IconGlobe Facebook page and the telco’s website on Monday (Feb. 24).

Mangadlao’s winning photo, titled Surigao Fire, shows residents helping to extinguish a fire that broke out in a coastal community in Barangay San Juan, Surigao City, on March 12, 2024. The residents used pails and other containers to gather water from the sea to fight the blaze.

“This award honors excellence in photojournalism, recognizing images that best encapsulate and represent a relevant issue, event, or situation aligned with the theme and anchored on any of the identified sustainability pillars,” GMEA stated.

GMEA further noted that the winning photos demonstrate “an outstanding level of visual perception and creativity.”

The finalists were announced in December 2024.

In the Photo of the Year category, the finalists included Amper Campaña of SunStar Cebu for his photos titled “World Photography Day” and “Digital Payment,” Erwin Mascariñas for his “Waterworld in the South” published in Business Mirror and “Flood Victims in Butuan” in ABS-CBN News, and Karl Bryan Porras of SunStar Davao for his “No More Barricades.”

Mascariñas took second and third place.

“This year’s GMEA celebrates outstanding achievements across three divisions: Integrated Media, Digital Storytelling, and Special Awards. Guided by the theme ‘#IgnitingProgress,’ the finalists were selected for their creativity, impact, and innovative application of digital media technologies,” the press release stated.

Unlike previous editions, which only accepted entries from the Visayas and Mindanao, the 11th edition of GMEA has expanded its reach to include Luzon’s provincial media.

This year’s theme for GMEA is “Igniting Progress: Delivering Digital Solutions to Build the Nation.”

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that connects people, fosters understanding, and inspires action within communities. Through these awards, we honor individuals who demonstrate courage and innovation in shaping a more inclusive and progressive society,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

The Photo of the Year is part of the Integrated News Award category, which also includes the Radio News Report of the Year, TV News Report of the Year, and Online News Report of the Year.

Other categories include the Digital Storytelling Award, which recognizes Best Blog Post and Best Social Media, and the Special Awards, which include Newsmaker of the Year, Editor of the Year, Globe Good Story of the Year, KonsultaMD Impact & Innovation Award, and Senior Digizen Advocate Award.

Mangadlao will receive a cash prize of ₱20,000. (MindaNews)