DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Feb) — The mayor from the municipality of Nabalawag in Cotabato province, as well as his three chaperones, are now under custody of the Toril Police Station after illegal firearms were found inside his vehicle at the checkpoint in Barangay Sirawan here.

Policemen inspect the illegal firearms and ammunitions confiscated from Nabalawag Acting Mayor Anwar Zumbaga Saluwang. Photo courtesy of the Davao City Police Office

In a spot report from the Toril Police Station sent to media Wednesday morning, several firearms and magazines with ammunitions were found in a vehicle driven by alias “Samsudin,” which was carrying Nabalawag appointed municipal mayor Anwar Zumbaga Saluwang, together with his bodyguards with aliases “Maroufh” and “Prangco” around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

After thorough investigation, the police confiscated several items, including a caliber .45 M1911 A1-CS pistol along with 15 rounds of ammunition and two magazines; 9mm STK100 pistol made by Armscor Philippines (Serial No. RIA2732616), along with five magazines and 58 rounds of ammunition; and a black gun holster.

Initial investigation would reveal that Saluwang and his bodyguards were not able to show authorities the required written authority to carry firearms from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

Saluwang said that they were about to attend the Comprehensive Training on Efficient Fund Management in Acacia Hotel here on Thursday (Feb. 6) with other mayors of the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (SGA-BARMM).

The COMELEC gun ban, which started on Jan. 12 and will end on June 11, mandates that “no person shall bear, carry or transport firearms or other deadly weapons in public places, including any building, street, park, private vehicle or public conveyance, even if licensed to possess or carry the same, unless authorized in writing by the Commission.”

Nabalawag Mayor Anwar Zumbaga Saluwang. Photo from the mayor’s Facebook page

In a statement, Maj. Sheryl Bautista, Toril Police Station commander, said they are preparing to file charges against Saluwang for violating Republic Act 10591 also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines.

“We would like to remind the general public that the Election Gun Ban applies to all, regardless of status in society and positions in the government,” Bautista stated.

Saluwang was appointed July 9 last year acting mayor of Nabalawag town, one of eight towns under the SGA-BARMM. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)