QUEZON, Bukidnon – The indigenous Manobos of this municipality are celebrating the “Sunggod Teh Kamanga,” a three-day festival featuring the people’s ethnic culture and traditions in preparation for a good harvest.

First staged in 2009, the three-day festival features traditional rituals, dances, and games. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Manobo elders sprinkle blood from freshly slaughtered chicken over their agricultural implements to ensure good harvest in a ritual during the “Sunggod Teh Kamanga” festival in Quezon, Bukidnon on Monday (17 February 2025). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Manobo children on “kadang-kadang” (bamboo stilts) walk the streets of Quezon, Bukidnon on Monday (17 February 2025) during the “Sunggod Teh Kamanga” festival in preparation for good harvest. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Manobo children act like monkeys during street dancing of the “Sunggod Teh Kamanga” festival in Quezon, Bukidnon on Monday (17 February 2025) in preparation for good harvest. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO