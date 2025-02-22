Senatorial aspirants belonging to the Makabayan bloc face the Davao media on Saturday, 22 February 2025. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 February) – The Makabayan bloc, a coalition of progressive political parties in the country, brought their senatorial slate in this city, the bailiwick of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who bedeviled militant groups while he was in power.

At least seven senatorial candidates of the Makabayan slate conducted a grassroots campaign, going around communities to listen to the sentiments of the people, and eating together with them on Friday. On Saturday morning, the senatorial aspirants faced the Davao media and were set to hold a “people’s assembly” in the afternoon.

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño said that it is a challenge for them to gauge the Dabawenyo votes because of what the former president and his administration had done to them as progressive groups.

“You know what happened in the past under the Duterte presidency, grabe ang pananakot, ang patayan, grabe ang attacks on our membership, so actually etong pagbabalik namin sa Davao is to revive our organizations na inatake ng husto under the Duterte administration,” Casino, who is born in Davao City, said in a press conference held at the Coffee at Yellow Hauz.

During a virtual press conference in 2020, Duterte, who was in power from June 2016 to June 2022, accused party-list groups Bayan Muna, Gabriela, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT Teachers), and Kabataan as “fronts” of the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

During the 2022 national elections, Bayan Muna failed to secure a slot in the House of Representatives while Kabataan, Gabriela, and ACT Teachers had one slot each.

Liza Maza, former Gabriela representative, said that they must stick and clearly explain their platforms to the masses in order to get votes from the people on the ground for the May 2025 elections.

Their major platforms include increasing the daily minimum wage to P1,200, reduce the prices of rice and other basic commodities, removal of the value-added and excise taxes, stopping the privatization of electric and water utilities, and crafting laws against political dynasties, among others.

Amirah Lidasan, an Iranon human rights activist from Maguindanao, said that it’s time for Dabawenyos and Mindanawons to stand amid the “threats, intimidation, and harassment” of some members of the Duterte family.

“Dapat maging demokratiko ang Davao para taumbayan ang mananaig sa darating na eleksyon (Democracy should prevail in Davao for the victory of the people in the coming election),” Lidasan said.

She called on Dabawenyos not to be afraid in organizing conventions against human rights violations.

Only 7 out of the 11 Makabayan senatorial candidates were present during their campaign here — Casiño, Masa, Lidasan, Filipino Nurses United secretary general Alyn Andamo, Pambasang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya Pilipinas vice chair Ronnel Arambulo, incumbent Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas; and Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general Jerome Adonis.

The Makabayan slate went to San Roque, Barangay Talomo Proper Friday morning, February 21, for the grassroots campaign.

The Makabayan coalition, which used to be part of the majority bloc at the House of Representatives during the Duterte presidency, cut ties with the administration in September 2017. It said that the Duterte government “fully unraveled as a fascist, pro-imperialist, and anti-people regime.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)