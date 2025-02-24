COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Feb) — The vice mayor of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur was wounded when he was shot while giving a speech before his constituents around 10 a.m. Monday, an incident that was recorded on video that has gone viral on social media.

Datu Piang Vice Mayor Omar Samama. Photo from the Shine Brighter Datu Piang Facebook page

Lawyer Omar Samama was speaking during a program held in Barangay Magaslong for the “Serbisyong Handog ng Inyong Nagmamalasakit at Epektibong Lokal na Pamahalaan ng Datu Piang” or SHINE when when a single gunfire was heard and he fell on the ground.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Datu Piang Mayor Victor Samama, Vice Mayor Omar’s father, in an update, said his son is in stable condition after he was hit on the side part of his stomach.

The vice mayor is seeking reelection as the running mate of his father under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) – United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), which is being led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

His party-mate in PFP-UBJP, former Maguindanao Governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, who is now running as representative, has appealed for an intensified security for the candidates as election fever is ramping up.

“I condemn this ruthless act and call for justice to our party-mate Vice Mayor Samama,” he said.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM), in a statement, condemned the “senseless and cowardly attack” on Samama. “This kind of violence has no place in a peaceful and just Bangsamoro,” said Minister Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba.

MILG-BARMM has urged authorities to conduct a swift and thorough investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent any similar violence in the region.

Former House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Isagani Zarate, of the Bayan Muna partylist, “strongly condemn[ed] the cowardly and reprehensible shooting … of Vice Mayor Omar Samama, who was attacked while selflessly facilitating a medical mission in his hometown.”

“This act of violence is not only an assault on a dedicated public servant but also a direct attack on the values of peace, democracy, and the rule of law that we hold dear,” Zarate said. “Acts like these undermine the democratic process, instill fear among citizens, and further erode public trust in our institutions,” he added.

The Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has monitored close to 90 shooting incidents since January. A total of 143 communities in the region are under their watch as election areas of concern. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)