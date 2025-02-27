COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) – The provincial government of Lanao del Sur has condemned the killing of former Mayor Abdulazis Aloyodan of Lumbaca-Unayan town.

Gunmen aboard a white pick-up shot the victim outside their house around 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, in Barangay Oriental Beta, Lumbaca-Unayan town.

He is the husband of incumbent Lumbaca-Unayan Mayor Jamalia Aloyodan.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. condemned the attack, stressing that “it has no place in their province, especially with the upcoming local elections.”

“Let me stress that there is no room for violence in our communities and we, including the authorities, need to be more vigilant in maintaining peace and security in our province especially as we welcome the election season,” he said in a statement.

The victim is a political ally of Adiong.

“In the face of the senseless and tragic killing of the former mayor … I stand in solidarity with his wife Mayor Jamaliah D. Aloyodan and the rest of the family and loved ones, and in collective condemnation in the strongest possible terms of this heinous act of violence,” the governor said.

Aloyodan’s death represents not just a loss to his family and friends, but to the municipality of Lumbaca-Unayan where “he served with passion and integrity,” Adiong added.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by attending physicians.

The local police were looking at politics as among the motives for the attack, reports said.

Aloyodan’s killing happened just two days after the failed assassination attempt on Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur Vice Mayor Atty. Omar Samama while he was speaking in a public gathering.

The suspect, according to his father Mayor Victor Samama, could have been a sniper positioned from the left side where his son was speaking. The victim was hit in the abdomen.

The killing of the former Lumbaca-Unayan mayor happened also after the visit of Philippine National Police chief General Rommel Marbil at the Bangsamoro regional police headquarters in Camp Salipada K. Pendatun, Parang in Maguindanao del Norte on February 24 and 25.

Marbil met with key political figures in the region to discuss security arrangements ahead of the May 12, 2025 midterm national and local elections.

The Bangsamoro police regional office considers Lanao del Sur an area of “grave security concern” for the May 2025 polls.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) comprises the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

Some 90 shooting incidents have been recorded in the BARMM since January, data from the regional police office showed. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)