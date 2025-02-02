SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews /02 Feb) — The Philippine Trogon (Harpactes arden),also known as Ibong Adarna, the most colorful and magical bird in Philippine folklore, is just one of many captivating discoveries featured in a comprehensive report on the biodiversity of the watershed of Mt. Magdiwata.

The Ibong Adarna is among those featured in the 220-page collaborative study, titled “Technical Report: Biodiversity Update (Flora and Fauna) and the Socioeconomic Study of the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed and Forest Reserve (MMWFR) and Indicative Watershed Management Plan.”

The comprehensive report was finalized in December 2024 after nearly five months of rigorous research by a team from the Caraga State University (CSU)

The research at the 1,658-hectare protected area was led by Dr. Romell A. Seronay, Director of the Center for Research in Environmental Management and Eco-Governance (CRÈME) at the Caraga State University ( CSU), and Dr. Nilo Calomot, an environmental science expert at CSU who also served as a consultant for San Francisco Water District (SFWD). The research was supported by the SFWD.

The Philippine Trogon (Harpactes andes), also known as Ibong Adarna. Photo courtesy of San Francisco Water District

Elmer Luzon, SFWD’s general manager, and his team provided technical assistance, guiding the experts through the watershed, which now, after years of massive reforestation program spearheaded by SFWD, has 97% forest cover from what used to be only 54 % in 1987.

“The plan aims to strike a balance between addressing socio-economic concerns and protecting the environment, while respecting the diverse social and cultural beliefs of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur,” said Luzon in the report’s foreword.

The highlight of the fieldwork occurred on July 7 last year, when the research team had a rare sighting of the Ibong Adarna, a symbol of the mountain’s rich biodiversity. The fieldwork lasted for four months. It took another moth to write the report.

Dr. Calomot emphasized the watershed’s role as a biodiversity haven and crucial water source for local communities.

According to the report, the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed is a tropical lowland evergreen forest teeming with life, providing shelter to towering trees, rare plant species, and diverse wildlife, and is particularly significant not only as a sanctuary for biodiversity but also as a source of water for surrounding communities.

The watershed is home to at least 167 plant species, including rare varieties like Ficus fiskei and Artocarpus blancoi, which play vital roles in soil stabilization and maintaining water quality.

The lush forest floor teems with species such as poison dart plant or Aglaonema commutatum and zebra plant or Alocasia zebrina, which thrive in the moisture-rich environment, supporting a range of amphibians and reptiles.

Among them is the rare Nyctixalus spinosus, a tree frog, and the venomous North Philippine temple pit viper Tropidolaemus subannulatus, a species of viper.

The report said the birdlife at Mt. Magdiwata is particularly notable as it has 47 bird species within the watershed, 29 of them endemic to the Philippines.

Among the most abundant is the Philippine Bulbul (Hypsipetes philippinus), whose calls echo through the forest.

The report said the diversity of avian life reflects the health of the ecosystem, which also serves as a vital stopover for migrating birds.

The watershed is also home to 132 species of volant mammals, including fruit bats like Cynopterus brachyotis, which play key roles in pollination and seed dispersal, further supporting the forest’s biodiversity.

Flora abounds

An initial flora survey of the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed documented a diverse array of plant species, totaling 167 species across 61 families and 112 genera.

The survey highlights the watershed’s rich biodiversity, with a predominant presence of towering tree species, particularly from the Dipterocarpaceae family, including notable species such as Bagtikan (Parashorea malaanonan), Red Lauan (Shorea negrosensis), White Lauan (Shorea contorta), Almon (Shorea almon), Mayapis (Shorea palosapis), and Tanguile (Shorea polysperma).

The report noted that aside from the Dipterocarpaceae, trees from the Burseraceae family, like Canarium, also play a prominent role in shaping the landscape.

The dominance of these tall, canopy-forming trees significantly influences the forest structure, limiting the growth of understory species. The understory is primarily made up of plants from the Araceae family, such as Aglaonema commutatum, Snakeplant (Alocasia zebrina), Badjang (Crytospermum merkusii), Schismatoglottis calyptrata, and Uay (Calamus spp.).

Most of the species identified so far are trees, contributing to the high canopy cover throughout the watershed. These are followed by a variety of shrubs, which tend to grow as wildlings around the mother trees of species like Tanguile, Mayapis, and Pili-pili. The survey also noted the presence of herbs and ferns, adding further layers of complexity to the watershed’s flora.

The report said the initial survey underscores the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed’s ecological significance and highlights the diverse plant life that sustains its ecosystem.

Water Source and Conservation

The report stressed that Mt. Magdiwata Watershed is not only a biodiversity hotspot but also a critical water source for the surrounding areas of San Francisco and neighboring barangays in Prosperidad town.

The reserve’s diverse ecosystems help regulate water supply for agricultural and domestic use. However, the watershed faces growing threats from illegal logging, mining, and agricultural encroachment, which jeopardize both its biodiversity and water quality, the report said.

To protect this vital ecosystem, the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed was declared a protected area under Presidential Proclamation No. 282 in 1993. This designation aimed to conserve its ecological function and biodiversity while separating the area from lands originally designated for agricultural use.

Despite these protections, however, illegal activities continue to pose challenges.

The watershed is home to 15 species listed as conservation priorities by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), including the critically endangered Amboyna wood or Pterocarpus indicus and the vulnerable Aquilaria cumingiana.

Aquilaria cumingiana inside the Mt. Magdiwata watershed, is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as ‘vulnerable.” Photo courtesy of San Francisco Water District

These species are at significant risk due to habitat loss and illegal exploitation, underscoring the need for ongoing conservation efforts.

Balancing Conservation with Development

The report pointed out that the Mt. Magdiwata Watershed is deeply integrated into the lives of local residents. Barangays such as Alegria, Karaus, and Bayugan 2 rely on its resources for agricultural activities, particularly oil palm cultivation.

As the population grows and the demand for land increases, tensions between conservation and development have emerged.

A recent socio-economic study revealed that while many residents are adapting to the watershed’s protected status, balancing economic needs with environmental preservation remains a challenge.

Since 2016, progress in San Francisco has been so rapid that it now hosts three big shopping malls.

Luzon said there is more than enough supply of water because the Mt. Magdiwata watershed’s forest cover is now nearly a hundred per cent after 20 years of a massive, sustainable reforestation program initiated by SFWD.

He said these water sources could produce at least 147 liters per second, enough to supply about 12,000 residential, commercial and industrial consumers.

Protests

The report said even the housing development sector has tried to get into the mountain’s foothills but protests from residents and SFWD managed to stop them.

On September 13, 2021, opposition to the four-hectare housing development project of a sloping land inside the one-kilometer buffer zone of Mt. Magdiwata Watershed stepped up following the government’s issuance of an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC).

SFWD officials registered their objection to the project developed by Bayugan City-based Marrea Estates Corporation after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Caraga Regional Office issued the ECC to the housing firm.

The biggest challenge to protect the watershed occurred in November 2010 when a local businessman in partnership with Chinese investors tried to operate a gold mining venture.

At least 4,000 people took part in the “Motor Caravan to Save Mt. Magdiwata,” rallying against the illegal encroachment of miners into the watershed forest reserve surrounding the 633-meter peak.

The protest aimed to prevent further deforestation caused by mining operations that led to the cutting of trees to firm up their tunnels.

Local religious leaders, including the parish priest, joined prominent citizens and representatives from various sectors in the caravan to halt logging, mining, and other destructive activities threatening the water supply.

The caravan, consisting of around 200 vehicles, including several 10-wheeler trucks, paraded through the town’s main streets before concluding at the foot of Mt. Magdiwata.



Protesters, riding in open cargo trucks, held up placards and chanted slogans such as, “Stop mining, stop cutting trees inside Mt. Magdiwata.” (Chris V. Panganiban // MindaNews)