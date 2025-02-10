UPI, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 10 February) – A grand kanduli (thanksgiving) was held here on Saturday, February 8, in celebration of the enactment of the Bangsamoro Indigenous People’s Act (BIPA), with traditional musical performances entertaining visitors who came in their customary colorful attires.

Interim Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, the guest of honor, described the event as “a cultural pride and testament to the decades-long struggle for recognition and empowerment” of indigenous peoples in the region.

The landmark legislation, also known as Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 64, promises to address the historical injustices and socio-economic marginalization that have long plagued indigenous communities, he said.

Ebrahim emphasized the Bangsamoro government’s commitment to ensure better access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for indigenous peoples, highlighting the BIPA as a “concrete realization of moral governance and inclusivity.”

The BIPA, which was approved last December 10, is considered as an enhanced version of the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA), and tailored to the unique needs of the Bangsamoro’s diverse indigenous population.

Among the key provision of the BIPA are:

Recognition of ancestral domains: The law explicitly recognizes the IPs’ ownership over their ancestral domains, known as “Fusaka Inged,” encompassing lands, forests, rivers, and natural resources historically owned and utilized by these communities;

Establishment of the Fusaka Ingëd Development Office (FIDO): This office, under the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs (MIPA), will drive socio-economic development in ancestral domains;

And, creation of an Indigenous Peoples’ Council: This consultative body will ensure that the voices of indigenous peoples are heard in matters affecting their communities.

Member of Parliament (MP) Ramon Piang, a Teduray leader and main sponsor of the act, said that the BIPA is a “victory for all communities within the Bangsamoro region, both Moros and indigenous peoples.”

“This victory belongs to all of us, Moros, indigenous peoples, and settlers alike. It’s a step towards both justice and unity within the Bangsamoro, recognizing that our region’s strength comes from our diverse population,” Piang said.

“We cannot fathom our joy in being part of this day. We cannot individually express our feelings or gratitude to everyone, but we are deeply thankful to all the people and everyone involved in making this day, this blessed day of recognition, a success,” said Loida Salina, a Blaan leader from Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur.

Maria Sargan from the Lambangian ethnic group said: “We shed many tears and endured ridicule from our fellow tribe members asking where the IP code was. So now, I hold the proof in my hands and will bring it back to our community so that my fellow IP members can see and realize that the law is (now) real.”

Kanduli is a traditional thanksgiving feast in the Bangsamoro region. The event was also attended by members of the Dulangan, Erumanen Menuvu, Higaonon, Sama, Badjao and other ethnic minorities.

Saturday’s grand kanduli was not just a celebration of BIPA’s enactment but also a call to action.

Indigenous leaders and representatives called for continued dialogue, cooperation, and vigilance to ensure the law’s effective implementation and its positive impact on the lives of indigenous peoples in the Bangsamoro region.

Timuay Alan Olubalang, representing the Teduray Justice and Governance, stressed the importance of collaboration between indigenous peoples and institutional organizations in the crafting of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the BIPA.

He called for the inclusion of experts from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples and other relevant organizations to ensure the IRR is “fair, just, and will be effectively implemented.”

“We have to coordinate with various NGOs, civil society groups, and the academe in developing the IRR. (We need to) develop an honest and fair IRR that will have a clear implementation and not exclude the non-Moro indigenous peoples,” Olubalang said.

“Our next step is to ensure the proper implementation of this law,” said MP Froilyn Mendoza, a Teduray.

Mendoza said the IRR for the BIPA is still being drafted and that it requires more consultations to guarantee that it is fair and appropriate to the needs of indigenous communities.

She noted that the Bangsamoro leaders and other stakeholders have been invited to ensure the law fosters stronger understanding and unity, rather than division.

“This is not a barrier but a genuine way to further strengthen our relationship,” she said.

The charter for indigenous peoples is among the priority legislative measures that the Bangsamoro Parliament needs to approve under Republic 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The administrative, education, civil service, local governance, and electoral codes have also been approved. The parliament has yet to enact the revenue code. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)