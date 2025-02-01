Secretary Carlito Galvez, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 1 February) – Resetting the first parliamentary election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will give both the national and regional governments the time to fulfill their commitments under the peace agreement, Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. said.

In a press release Friday, Galvez welcomed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s request to the Senate to fast-track the passage of the bill moving the BARMM elections from May 12 this year, saying “the President’s letter to the Senate is anchored on his steadfast commitment to push forward, sustain, and build on the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process.”

There are bills in Congress resetting the first regional election instead of synchronizing it with the midterm national and local polls on May 12.

The recent Senate Bill No. 2942 initially proposed moving the election to August 11, 2025. It provides that the BTA members shall serve until the election of their successors. Another measure sponsored by Senate President Francis Escudero last year seeks to postpone the Bangsamoro regional elections to May 11, 2026.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved SB 2942 on second reading, moving the BARMM elections to October this year.

At the House of Representatives, the approved House Bill No. 11144 sets the exercise on May 11, 2026. Under the bill, the term of office of the present BTA members is deemed expired upon the effectivity of the postponement law.

Galvez said consultations conducted by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity showed that “peace stakeholders not only in the Bangsamoro but throughout the country favored the re-scheduling of the BARMM elections.”

The Bangsamoro government also welcomed Marcos’ certificate of urgency for the passage of Senate Bill 2942.

“We welcome the development that there is a certificate of urgency from PBBM regarding the rescheduling of the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” a press release Friday from the Bangsamoro Information Office quoted Mohd Asnin Pendatun, the regional government’s spokesperson, as saying.

On Friday last week, BARMM Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal said the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is prepared for the parliamentary elections, “win or lose,” and that they will accept whatever the outcome will be.

The MILF has formed the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), which is fielding candidates for the local and regional parliamentary elections scheduled on May 12 this year. The UBJP had also fielded candidates during the May 2022 local elections.

Iqbal said that in case of a postponement, he is in favor of allowing the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) members to serve in holdover capacity to ensure the continuity of programs and projects.

The 80-member BTA serves as the Interim Parliament of BARMM. It is led by MILF chair Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim as the Interim Chief Minister. (MindaNews)