Screengrab from post of Facebook user Mijares Alberth

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) – An incumbent city councilor who is running in the third congressional district race here cried “political harassment” during a food distribution event conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Wilberto “Nonoy” Al-ag defended himself after he went viral on Facebook following a heated argument with Edwin Fiel, chairperson of Barangay Bantol in Marilog District, this city.

In the video, the two officials were seen arguing with Al-ag, speaking on a microphone, saying that they “must have mutual respect as they are elected officials.”

Al-ag threatened to leave the roadside, where they conducted the distribution, along with the food package from the DSWD during their altercation.

He said that Fiel’s move was “politically motivated.”

“If we belong to the same party, he will treat me well,” said Al-ag, who was removed from the Duterte-led Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) party.

He is challenging incumbent Rep. Isidro Ungab, a Duterte ally, in the May 2025 elections. Al-ag is running under the Lakas-Christian Democrats headed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Al-ag is the older brother of Councilor Bernard Al-ag, who is challenging Mayor Sebastian Duterte in the vice mayoralty race.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking the mayoralty post against former Civil Service Commission chair Karlo Nograles and several others. The Al-ags are supporting Nograles.

In a Bombo Radyo interview on Monday, Fiel said that Al-ag sent a letter stating that they will use the basketball court for the food distribution on February 8, but his team showed up 15 days later or on February 23.

Fiel said that Al-ag did not inform the barangay government ahead that they would conduct last Sunday the food distribution with the DSWD, which was conducted at the roadside that hampered traffic flow.

“Ang akoa ba, ingon sila nga respetoanay, pero nganong wala ko narespeto nga nagmonitor ra man ko sa traffic… Kabahin man na sa akong trabaho nga mahapsay ang akong barangay (They said we must respect each other. But why did they not respect me when I’m just monitoring the traffic. It’s part of my job to ensure order in our barangay),” Fiel said.

Fiel said that he was not against the DSWD food distribution during election season, which, according to him, must exclude politicians.

“Dili man ko mobalibad og assistance kay para man na sa katawhan, kwarta man na sa gobyerno (I will not disallow the assistance because that’s for the people, funded by government money),” Fiel added.

At the sidelines of the city council session on Tuesday, Al-ag told reporters that they only distributed 500 out of 1200 food packs due to Fiel’s alleged harassment.

The councilor admitted that volunteering to help with DSWD’s food distribution is part of his political strategy, as he claimed that the agency “lacked personnel.”

“It’s election season … you must have a strategy to sell yourself so that people will vote for you,” he said in Cebuano.

He denied distributing money and admitted helping the DSWD by “providing food, water, vehicles, and other needs.”

“I also went there to be a guest speaker during the distribution,” Al-ag said.

The Commission on Elections has exempted DSWD’s various programs from election-related restrictions.

These include the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), Walang Gutom Program (WGP), and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), among others. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)