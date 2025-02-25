DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Feb) — Progressive groups here commemorated the 39th EDSA People Power Revolution on Tuesday at the Millennium Park fronting Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) along Roxas Ave. with a protest against the Duterte and Marcos families’ “political repression.”

Dabawenyos commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution at the Millennium Park in downtown Davao City. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Inside ADDU, meanwhile, constituents later lit candles to commemorate the 1986 revolt, according to Atenews, the official student publication.

Progressive coalitions from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Mindanao and Makabayang Koalisyon-Southern Mindanao, which include groups such as Gabriela Youth, Anakbayan, Kabataan partylist, Bayan Muna, and Gabriela partylist Southern Mindanao Region chapters called out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s apparent abuse of his presidential powers to influence the elections, despite failing to address to lower the prices of essential needs.

Rauf Sisay, Bayan Muna Southern Mindanao coordinator, said during the rally that despite the Filipinos putting their lives at stake to thwart the 21-year Marcos administration back in 1986, this were replaced by “political dynasties, comprador bourgeoisies, and large agents of foreign imperialists.”

Sisay also criticized the supposed “Bagong Pilipinas” battle cry of the Marcos administration.

“We can say there is no ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ because the bureaucracy and capitalism remains in our government, through corruption,” Sisay said in the vernacular.

He said the political dominance of the Marcos and Duterte families hampered the nation’s progress, noting that they are only serving their own political interests and not the interest of the people.

The groups also criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for spending confidential funds in just 11 days and accused her of avoiding questions and impeachment proceedings to explain where the money went.

They called out Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to be held accountable for the human rights violations—such as extra-judicial killings and red-tagging several progressive groups—committed during his presidency, “exhibiting parallels to the oppressive regime of President Marcos Sr. during Martial Law.”

“We declare today as a reminder that we have not forgotten the spirit of People Power, and until now, we continue to call for justice for the victims of human rights violations,” Sisay added.

In a statement sent to the media, the groups also urged Dabawenyos to join the movement against corrupt leadership, to abolish the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), and to say no to “anti-people economic policies.”

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Hazel Caballero Tuazon said around 60 participants joined the one-hour event.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, a known Marcos critic, released a statement saying that the martial law declared by Marcos Sr. “left a dark legacy, countless lives were lost, freedoms were stripped away, and power was concentrated in the hands of a few.”

Duterte also urged the people to be “vigilant” as the “threat of authoritarian rule” looms.

The mayor’s statement is similar to what his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, said in an indignation rally in Mandaue City last Sunday.

“Mr. Marcos is veering towards a dictatorship. I bet he won’t step down after his term, just like his father. We’ll face chaos again because he will declare martial law, like what his Dad did. And when martial law is in place, there will be no elections,” the former president said in Mandaue City on Sunday.

Malacañang said Duterte’s statements were fabricated, and that the 80-year Duterte patriarch is a “factory of fake news.”

Meanwhile, during the city council session Tuesday, Councilor Luna Acosta, chair of the committee on public safety and security, said that the people “must not let a silent Martial Law” to rule the country.

Acosta, in a privilege speech, said it is important for Filipinos to remember the Marcos dictatorship despite efforts to “revise or erase history.” She urged Filipinos to fight back against attempts for the resurgence of “oppression, violence, or Martial Law.”

Marcos Sr. was ousted on the night of February 25, 1986 by the popular EDSA People Power revolt, prompting him and his family to flee the country. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)