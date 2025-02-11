BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 February) – This city has been selected as the host for the 17th Cinema Rehiyon, a flagship project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) that highlights regional cinema and storytelling.

The launching was made during the National Committee on Cinema’s (NCCinema) National Arts Month kick-off program at the Butuan City Hall Building last February 7 and will officially run from May 19 to 24, 2025.

According to the NCCA, Cinema Rehiyon serves as a platform for regional filmmakers both emerging and established to showcase their films, foster collaboration, and promote stories deeply rooted in their local cultures.

NCCinema head Butch Ibanez said this year’s edition marks the fourth time Mindanao will host the festival, following Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and Nabunturan in previous years.

It was initially announced that General Santos City would be the host of Cinema Rehiyon 2025 on March 21, 2024.

However, in a statement, the NCCinema revealed that on December 4, 2024, Teng Mangansakan, the original proponent, expressed his withdrawal due to personal concerns regarding a committee member.

Mangansakan emphasized that maintaining the integrity of Salamindanaw, his cultural initiative, was his priority, stating that they were willing to forgo the hosting rights to prevent complications within NCCinema.

Following his withdrawal, the committee re-evaluated potential host cities and, after multiple consultations, accepted Butuan City’s proposal.

By December 21, 2024, NCCinema formally informed Mangansakan that they had decided to pursue another host.

Ibanez shared that Butuan was not originally considered during the initial discussions in February 2024.

But this changed when the committee was invited to serve as jurors for Butuan’s Balangay Independent Film Festival held in November.

“We witnessed a well-organized event on the ground… We saw the Butuanon films in the competition. We saw the support from the city as well as the enthusiasm of the Butuanon filmmakers. Back then, we already saw the potential in you to be a strong contender as host for our flagship project,” Ibanez said.

Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada, in a speech read by Councilor Reynante Desiata, said that the local government of Butuan is honored and deeply thankful to receive this token from the NCCA.

“Our hope is to see our talented filmmakers gaining the recognition they deserve and showcasing the story of our culture to the world. We believe that through the arts, our culture can live on.”

In a separate press release, the NCCA confirmed that the 17th edition of Cinema Rehiyon will be held at Robinsons Place Butuan with the theme: “Balangay: Paglawig Ngadto mga Rehiyon Hong Salidang Pilipino” (Balangay: Sailing Across the Regions of Philippine Cinema).

“The festival will feature film screenings, talks, workshops, forums, and a river cruise along the Agusan River, offering participants a deeper appreciation of Mindanawon culture and cinematic artistry,” the NCCA said.

Councilor Cherry May Busa, a member of the festival’s technical working group, also announced that Cinema Rehiyon will coincide with Butuan’s Balangay Festival in May. (Ivy Marie A. Mangadlao / MindaNews)