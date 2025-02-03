Image from Facebook page of the Davao de Oro Provincial Police Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 February ) – Mayor Miguel Silva Jr. of Pangantucan, Bukidnon was arrested Sunday night, February 2, in Compostela, Davao de Oro for rape charges.

Silva, 59, is facing two counts of sexual assault each with a recommended bail of P100,000 and one count of the non-bailable statutory rape.

He was accused of raping a minor. He earlier denied the accusations and called it “politically motivated.”

The suspect was apprehended through a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court 10th Judicial Region, Branch 9 in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, which was issued last December 10.

Silva is running as an independent candidate for governor of Bukidnon in the May 2025 elections, which is also contested by incumbent Gov. Rogelio Niel Roque, who is running under the Zubiri family-led Bukidnon Paglaum Party and affiliated with the ruling Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, and Valencia City Mayor Azucena Huervas of the National Unity Party.

Another independent candidate gunning for the gubernatorial post is Atty. Arbie Saway Llesis, incumbent Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative to the provincial board.

Col. Antonio Alberio Jr., Davao de Oro provincial police director, said that Silva was arrested at 10:00 p.m. by a joint team from the Compostela Municipal Police Station, the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office, and the PIU of the Davao de Oro Provincial Police Office (DDOPPO)

Following the arrest, he said that Silva was put under the temporary protective custody of the DDOPPO while awaiting proper judicial disposition.

“This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enforcing the law without fear or favor. We assure the public that due process will be observed, and we will continue to uphold justice and maintain peace and order in our province,” Alberio said in a statement.

The Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served, he added.

The vice mayor of Pangantucan town, Manolito Garces, was installed as mayor through the rule of succession last December 21 after Silva went into hiding.

Silva is in his last term as a mayor.

His supporters held a prayer rally for him last December 9, a day before the arrest warrant was issued by the court. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)