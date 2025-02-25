NABALAWAG, SGA-BARMM (MindaNews / 25 Feb) — To celebrate the sixth anniversary of the establishment of the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (SGA-BARMM), its eight municipalities are holding a festival, each focusing on different events.

A float with traditional decoration joins the motorcade during opening ceremonies of the festival for the sixth anniversary of the SGA-BARMM in Nabalawag town on Monday (24 February 2025). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Organizers said the milestone reflects a significant step toward self-governance and development since its establishment from the 63 barangays from Cotabato province that opted to join the Bangsamoro region during the 2019 plebiscite.

“This is the fruit of the Bangsamoro struggle,” declared SGA Administrator Butch Malang. “We see the unwavering support of our BARMM government, and it is only fitting that we express our gratitude and celebrate these victories,” he added.

A vibrant tapestry of celebration has started to unfold across the SGA starting on Monday, Feb. 24, until the 28th.

From a fluvial parade to essential social services, traditional Moro games, religious and cultural showcase, “the anniversary has marked a testament to the resilience and unity of the SGA’s people,” Malang said.

The celebration kicked off in this municipality with a motorcade and flag-raising ceremony, setting the stage for a week of diverse activities.

These were followed with medical and dental missions, free circumcision drives, and a job fair.

Next came cultural presentations and Islamic contests like Qur’an memorization and Muhadarah (sermon) competition.

Since the SGA has eight municipalities dispersed across Cotabato province, each town is hosting different activities.

The socio-cultural contests and sports activities like basketball and volleyball are being held in Malidegao and Ligawasan municipalities.

The Palarong Bangsamoro—which include games like bangkarera, boat rowing, luksong tinik, kadang-kadang, patintero, and tug-of-war—is hosted by Pahamuddin.

Academic competitions like quiz bee, debate, talumpati, slogan making, extemporaneous speech, spelling bee, essay writing, photography and video making are being held in Kapalawan.

Masterclass trainings for developing human resources—which include leadership and youth empowerment, business and technical writing, health and education, bayok and kulintang, and MSME entrepreneurship training—are being held in Old Kaabakan.

The culmination activity will be held in Kadayangan with a grand kanduli “boodle fight.”

Highlight of the closing event is the Gawad Parangal for individuals, leaders, workers and other stakeholders who contributed significant legacy to the development and establishment of the SGA to be held in at Shariff Kabunsuan complex in Cotabato City on Feb. 28, which will followed by a moon watching for the start of the observance of the Ramadhan. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)