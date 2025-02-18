COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Feb) — After acknowledging the significant challenges of addressing the proliferation of loose firearms in the region and the rampant shooting incidents, police has requested the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to pass a law granting them authority to search all vehicles passing through checkpoints, including those of influential individuals and politicians.

Policemen in Cotabato City check motorists as the 2025 election approaches. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) chief, said that even before the election period began, they submitted a letter to the BTA requesting them to pass a resolution that would give police officers the right to open any vehicle passing through checkpoints.

“This includes private, public, or vehicles of influential individuals or politicians,” he said.

However, this was not addressed as the BTA went on recess.

Under Philippine laws, authorities at checkpoints are limited only to do a visual search. A more extensive search can be done only if there is “probably cause.”

Macapaz stressed that due to their limited authority, police officers at checkpoints are having difficulty, especially with influential people who refuse to open their vehicles even when the gun ban is being implemented.

He said that cultural and social factors have ingrained in the minds of BARMM residents that holding firearms is a means of protection and, more so, a status symbol.

“Changing this mindset requires extensive community engagement and education. Because if we don’t educate our public, until we change our thinking about this culture, we will have a really hard time stopping the killings,” Macapaz pointed out.

“Because in our understanding, it is a form of justice for them when they retaliate. No one complains, they just want to get even. That’s one of our concerns,” he added.

BARMM areas remain in the top list of areas with security concerns for the upcoming elections.

Since the start of the year, PRO-BAR has recorded 87 shooting incidents, and is monitoring 143 areas of concern for the elections.

The PRO-BAR has requested an additional 3,000 PNP personnel to assist in securing polling precincts in the upcoming elections.

Macapaz said that they have intensified their ongoing efforts, such as daily patrols and installation of CCTVs at the border controls of BARMM.

Maneuvering forces have also been deployed to areas with high crime rates. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)