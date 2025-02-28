Meranaw women in prayer in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur. MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 28 February) — All offices in the Bangsamoro Region will observe modified working hours for their Muslim officials and employees during the Ramadan, the Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) said Friday.

The BIO said the memorandum issued by the Chief Minister adjusting the regular working hours from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. during Ramadan is based on Presidential Decree No. 291 and relevant Civil Service Commission (CSC) resolutions

“This adjustment aims to accommodate the religious practices of Muslim employees while ensuring compliance with the required 40-hour workweek under civil service regulations,” it said.



The memorandum order, signed by Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama, said the adjusted working hours will take effect from the first day of Ramadan.



After Eid’l Fitr, the festival marking the end of fasting, all employees will revert to the regular 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. schedule.



Bangsamoro Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf A. Guialani will lead the official moon-sighting on Friday, February 28, to determine the start of Ramadan, which is announced when the first quarter of the new moon is visible to the naked eye.

Religious scholars meet annually to determine the exact date, which may vary per country.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

During this time, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs to strengthen their faith and discipline. The fast is broken daily with Iftar, the evening meal, often starting with dates and water, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad. (MindaNews)