Police arrest one of the suspects in the daring broad daylight pawnshop robbery on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, in Davao City. Photo courtesy of DCPO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) — At least three armed men perpetrated a daring broad daylight robbery of a pawnshop in this city Wednesday morning, February 26.

Col. Hansel Marantan, Davao City Police Office director, said they captured a suspect and launched hot pursuit operations against several others involved in the robbery of Hannah’s Pawnshop and Jewelry along Ilustre Street in downtown Davao.

Images that spread on social media showed three gunmen carrying out the robbery and escaping aboard a motorcycle.

“We are not even sure how many more suspects are there, we are still reviewing CCTVs. But I think it should be more than four or five,” Marantan said Wednesday afternoon in a live stream by local media NewsFort.

Citing initial investigation, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Caballero Tuazon said Wednesday morning that there are three confirmed suspects, but “there could be more as they might have lookouts.”

The police arrested one of the suspects identified as Jonny Bulawan, a resident of Albuera, Leyte, who was caught at the Bankerohan Public Market.

Members of the San Pedro Police Station recovered an M-16 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, bullets, a defective motorcycle, and jewelries taken from the pawnshop valued at “P40 million to P100 million.”

Marantan said the group behind the robbery could be a “big, organized organization.”

He vowed to bring the other suspects behind bars.

The DCPO called on the public to provide leads or information about the suspects and their whereabouts through hotline numbers 0998 598 7054, 0916 659 2576, and 082-227-5777. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)