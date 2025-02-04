Courtesy of Google Maps

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 04 February) – An American national was shot and killed during an alleged robbery incident in Barangay Pulanglupa, Trento, Agusan del Sur, on Sunday night, February 2, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with XFM 91.3 San Francisco – Agusan del Sur, Police Lieutenant Abelardo O. Labis, deputy chief of the Trento Municipal Police Station, identified the victim as Ralph Eugene Manecke, 56, a company supervisor from Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Manecke was on vacation with his legally married spouse, LGBTQI member Jerald Ceasar Tornea. They were about to check in at Hillsview Inn and Inland Resort when the incident occurred.

According to Labis, the Trento police station received a report via mobile phone from a concerned citizen around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday about a shooting incident that took place at 9:30 p.m. at the resort.

“Our personnel responded immediately and conducted lockdown checkpoints in various areas to contain the suspect. However, the suspect managed to escape through multiple routes leading to remote barangays,” Labis stated.

Initial police investigations revealed that the couple had just withdrawn ₱50,000 before heading to Hillsview.

Upon their arrival, while Manecke was retrieving their belongings from the back of their vehicle, the suspect suddenly appeared and shot him before grabbing Tornea’s bag, which contained the withdrawn cash. The suspect then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Labis noted that only Manecke was shot, while his partner was left physically unharmed.

Authorities believe the perpetrator used a 12-gauge shotgun, which caused multiple shrapnel wounds to the victim.

“We are currently conducting an in-depth investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage from the ATM withdrawal site to Hillsview. Our personnel are gathering information from possible witnesses near the crime scene,” Labis added.

He emphasized that while robbery is the primary motive, investigators are considering all possible angles.

In an interview with XFM 95.7 Bayugan City, Tornea recounted the harrowing moments when his partner was killed.

“When we parked, we assumed someone from the hotel would assist us, like in most hotels. My partner, who was the driver, got out first to handle our bags. As I was opening my door and collecting the trash, I saw a man standing nearby. He greeted me with ‘Good evening, sir,’ but I was startled because he was wearing a mask,” Tornea recalled.

Sensing danger, he immediately warned his partner to stop.

Tornea thought that Manecke, known for his friendliness, may have mistaken the suspect for a hotel staff or security personnel.

“Then suddenly, there was a gunshot. I closed my eyes and crouched down in shock. I couldn’t feel anything. I was numb. When I was on the ground, I felt someone pulling my bag. Within seconds, I saw a motorcycle speeding away.”

Tornea said the suspect’s face was covered by a cloth and not a typical bonnet.

He confirmed that only one shot was fired, hitting Manecke in the liver area.

Tornea said they had been together for five years and legally married for one year and two months in the U.S.

Tornea has contacted Manecke’s family and is awaiting a response from the U.S. Embassy for the next steps.

Labis stated that this is the first incident of this nature this year, but it has drawn public attention because a foreign national was involved.

“To the people of Trento, we must prioritize our safety, especially when withdrawing and carrying large amounts of cash. Nowadays, even small amounts of money can drive people to commit crimes. So, do not be complacent,” Labis urged.

The Trento Municipal Police Station stated in a separate post on their official Facebook page that they are continuing the hot pursuit operation and follow-up investigation to determine the identity of the suspect and clarify the motive behind the crime and that they remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and his family. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)