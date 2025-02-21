Classrooms in La Caridad Elementary School in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, are flooded, with water reaching knee-deep levels as heavy rainfall continues due to the easterlies and shear line on Friday, February 21. Photo courtesy of La Caridad Elementary School

GENERAL LUNA, Surigao del Norte (MindaNews / 21 February) – The entire province of Agusan del Sur and several towns in Surigao del Sur suspended classes on Friday, February 21, due to heavy rainfall brought by the shear line and easterlies.

Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. issued an order suspending classes at all levels in both public and private schools as a precautionary measure, effective February 21 until further notice.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, stated on its Facebook page that its rescue team is conducting operations in affected barangays.

In Prosperidad town, La Caridad Elementary School posted images on its Facebook page showing the situation inside its classrooms, where floodwaters had reached knee-deep levels.

In Surigao del Sur, no province-wide suspension has been declared as of this writing, but several municipalities and cities have announced class suspensions.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) in Bislig ordered the suspension of elementary and high school classes in both public and private institutions due to continuous heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Mayor Novelita Sarmen of Lianga issued an executive order suspending work in both the government and private sectors, as well as classes at all levels, citing the adverse effects of the shear line. However, government agencies involved in essential services such as health, disaster response, and other vital operations will continue to function.

The local governments of San Agustin, San Miguel, Cantilan, and Carmen have also announced the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private due to heavy rainfall and strong winds affecting the region.

In Tandag City, the CDRRMO suspended classes from Kindergarten to Senior High School in both public and private schools to ensure the safety of students and school personnel.

Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel also issued an order enforcing a “No Sail” and “No Beach Activities” policy, effective February 20, to prevent accidents and emergencies amid worsening weather conditions.

According to the latest weather advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the provinces of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will experience heavy to intense rainfall from Friday until Saturday noon.

Meanwhile, the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur are forecasted to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the same period.

PAGASA warned that the potential impacts of the heavy rainfall include widespread flooding, especially in urbanized, low-lying, and riverside areas, as well as landslides in moderately to highly susceptible locations.

The PAGASA-Agusan River Basin Flood Forecasting & Warning Center reported that the Agusan River is currently under flood watch as the shear line and easterlies have brought significant rainfall over the basin and neighboring provinces since February 20.

“Rising water levels along the Agusan River and its tributaries are still expected, and flooding in riverside areas, roads, and low-lying communities remains likely,” PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau urged residents to stay vigilant and follow advisories from local authorities as weather conditions continue to develop. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)