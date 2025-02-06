MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 6 Feb) – Forty-one of 60 members of the House of Representatives from the congressional districts in Mindanao were among the lawmakers who signed the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.
The articles of impeachment were approved during the House plenary Wednesday and transmitted to the Senate on the same day, just before both chambers adjourned for the election campaign.
A total of 215 out of 306 members of the House voted for impeachment, higher than the one-third requirement for the complaint to be transmitted to the Senate for trial.
A guilty verdict will mean Duterte’s removal as vice president and ineligibility to hold any public office.
The vice president has declared she will run for president in May 2028. She was the running mate of then-candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the May 2022 presidential elections.
The following lawmakers from Mindanao signed the impeachment complaint:
- Manuel Jose Dalipe, Zamboanga City 2nd District
- Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, Camiguin Lone District
- Yasser Balindong, Lanao del Sur 2nd District
- Zia Alonto Adiong, Lanao del Sur 1st District
- Ace Barbers, Surigao del Norte 2nd District
- Francisco Jose Matugas, Surigao Norte 1st District
- Wilter Palma, Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District
- Antonieta Eudela, Zamboanga 2nd District
- Sancho Fernando Oaminal, Misamis Occidental 2nd District
- Jason Almonte, Misamis Occidental 1st District
- Peter Miguel, South Cotabato 2nd District
- Isidro Lumayag, South Cotabato 1st District
- Mohamad Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur
- Romeo Momo, Surigao Sur 1st District
- Johnny Pimentel, Surigao del Sur 2nd District
- Celso Regencia, Iligan City
- Alan Ecleo, Dinagat Island
- Loreto Acharon, General Santos City
- Steve Solon, Sarangani
- Dimszar M. Sali, Tawi-Tawi
- Roberto Uy Jr., Zamboanga del Norte 1st District
- Glona Labadlabad, Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District
- Adrian Amatong, Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District
- Alfelito Bascug, Agusan del Sur 1st District
- Adolph Edward Plaza, Agusan del Sur 2nd District
- Christian Unabia, Misamis Oriental 1st District
- Yevgeny Emano, Misamis Oriental 2nd District
- Lordan Suan, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District
- Joselito Sacdalan, Cotabato 1st District
- Ma. Alana Samantha Santos, Cotabato 3rd District
- Jose Aquino, Agusan del Norte 1st District
- Jeyzel Victoria C. Yu, Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District
- Divina Grace Yu, Zamboanga del Sur 1st District
- Munir Arbison Jr., Sulu 2nd District
- Samier Tan, Sulu 1st District
- John Tracy Cagas, Davao del Sur
- Dimple Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte / Cotabato City
- Jonathan Keith Flores, Bukidnon 2nd District
- Laarni Roque, Bukidnon 4th District
- Jose Manuel Alba, Bukidnon 1st District
- Sittie Aminah Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte 2nd District
The following did not sign the impeachment complaint, although it was not clear whether they refused to sign or did not attend the session Wednesday when it was brought to the plenary:
- Dale Corvera, Agusan del Norte 2nd District
- Jose Maria Zubiri, Bukidnon 3rd District
- Rufus Rodriguez, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District
- Paolo Duterte, Davao City 1st District
- Vincent Garcia, Davao City 2nd District
- Isidro Ungab, Davao City 3rd District
- Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro 1st District
- Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, Davao de Oro 2nd District
- Pantaleon Alvarez, Davao del Norte 1st District
- Alan Dujali, Davao del Norte 2nd District
- Claude Bautista, Davao Occidental Lone District
- Nelson Dayanghirang, Davao Oriental 1st District
- Cheeno Almario, Davao Oriental 2nd District
- Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte 1st District
- Rudy Caoagdan, Cotabato 1st District
- Princess Rihan Sakaluran, Sultan Kudarat 1st District
- Horacio Suansing Jr. Sultan Kudarat 2nd District
- Khymer Adan Olaso, Zamboanga City 1st District
- Mujiv Hataman, Basilan Lone District
Cheeno Almario is the husband of PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia “Migs” Nograles, who is running as representative of Davao City’s First District against Paolo Duterte and three other candidates, development worker Mags Maglana, social worker Janeth Jabines and retired Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer Rex Labis.
Nograles also did not sign the impeachment complaint. Her brother, Karlo Nograles, is running for mayor of Davao City against former President Rodrigo Duterte, father of Sara and Paolo.
Interestingly, Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo did not sign the complaint, but his sister, Sittie Aminah Dimaporo signed it. The siblings are children of Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo, the wife of Abdullah Dimaporo, who has also served as congressman and governor of the province. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)