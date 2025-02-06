MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 6 Feb) – Forty-one of 60 members of the House of Representatives from the congressional districts in Mindanao were among the lawmakers who signed the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The House of Representatives during its session on Wednesday (5 February 2025) when 215 of its 306 members voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte. Photo from the HoR Facebook page

The articles of impeachment were approved during the House plenary Wednesday and transmitted to the Senate on the same day, just before both chambers adjourned for the election campaign.

A total of 215 out of 306 members of the House voted for impeachment, higher than the one-third requirement for the complaint to be transmitted to the Senate for trial.

A guilty verdict will mean Duterte’s removal as vice president and ineligibility to hold any public office.

The vice president has declared she will run for president in May 2028. She was the running mate of then-candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the May 2022 presidential elections.

The following lawmakers from Mindanao signed the impeachment complaint:

Manuel Jose Dalipe, Zamboanga City 2nd District

Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, Camiguin Lone District

Yasser Balindong, Lanao del Sur 2nd District

Zia Alonto Adiong, Lanao del Sur 1st District

Ace Barbers, Surigao del Norte 2nd District

Francisco Jose Matugas, Surigao Norte 1st District

Wilter Palma, Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District

Antonieta Eudela, Zamboanga 2nd District

Sancho Fernando Oaminal, Misamis Occidental 2nd District

Jason Almonte, Misamis Occidental 1st District

Peter Miguel, South Cotabato 2nd District

Isidro Lumayag, South Cotabato 1st District

Mohamad Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur

Romeo Momo, Surigao Sur 1st District

Johnny Pimentel, Surigao del Sur 2nd District

Celso Regencia, Iligan City

Alan Ecleo, Dinagat Island

Loreto Acharon, General Santos City

Steve Solon, Sarangani

Dimszar M. Sali, Tawi-Tawi

Roberto Uy Jr., Zamboanga del Norte 1st District

Glona Labadlabad, Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District

Adrian Amatong, Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District

Alfelito Bascug, Agusan del Sur 1st District

Adolph Edward Plaza, Agusan del Sur 2nd District

Christian Unabia, Misamis Oriental 1st District

Yevgeny Emano, Misamis Oriental 2nd District

Lordan Suan, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District

Joselito Sacdalan, Cotabato 1st District

Ma. Alana Samantha Santos, Cotabato 3rd District

Jose Aquino, Agusan del Norte 1st District

Jeyzel Victoria C. Yu, Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District

Divina Grace Yu, Zamboanga del Sur 1st District

Munir Arbison Jr., Sulu 2nd District

Samier Tan, Sulu 1st District

John Tracy Cagas, Davao del Sur

Dimple Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte / Cotabato City

Jonathan Keith Flores, Bukidnon 2nd District

Laarni Roque, Bukidnon 4th District

Jose Manuel Alba, Bukidnon 1st District

Sittie Aminah Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte 2nd District

The following did not sign the impeachment complaint, although it was not clear whether they refused to sign or did not attend the session Wednesday when it was brought to the plenary:

Dale Corvera, Agusan del Norte 2nd District

Jose Maria Zubiri, Bukidnon 3rd District

Rufus Rodriguez, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District

Paolo Duterte, Davao City 1st District

Vincent Garcia, Davao City 2nd District

Isidro Ungab, Davao City 3rd District

Maricar Zamora, Davao de Oro 1st District

Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, Davao de Oro 2nd District

Pantaleon Alvarez, Davao del Norte 1st District

Alan Dujali, Davao del Norte 2nd District

Claude Bautista, Davao Occidental Lone District

Nelson Dayanghirang, Davao Oriental 1st District

Cheeno Almario, Davao Oriental 2nd District

Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte 1st District

Rudy Caoagdan, Cotabato 1st District

Princess Rihan Sakaluran, Sultan Kudarat 1st District

Horacio Suansing Jr. Sultan Kudarat 2nd District

Khymer Adan Olaso, Zamboanga City 1st District

Mujiv Hataman, Basilan Lone District

Cheeno Almario is the husband of PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia “Migs” Nograles, who is running as representative of Davao City’s First District against Paolo Duterte and three other candidates, development worker Mags Maglana, social worker Janeth Jabines and retired Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer Rex Labis.

Nograles also did not sign the impeachment complaint. Her brother, Karlo Nograles, is running for mayor of Davao City against former President Rodrigo Duterte, father of Sara and Paolo.

Datawrapper infographics by Guinevere Latoza and Carmela Fonbuena / PCIJ

Interestingly, Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo did not sign the complaint, but his sister, Sittie Aminah Dimaporo signed it. The siblings are children of Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo, the wife of Abdullah Dimaporo, who has also served as congressman and governor of the province. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)