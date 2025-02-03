Datu Abdullah Sangki in Maguindanao del Sur. Map courtesy of Google

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 February) – Three barangay officials were wounded in an attack Thursday in Maguindanao del Sur.

Edris Sangki, chair of Barangay Kaya-Kaya in Datu Abdullah Sangki town, barangay secretary Abdul Latip, and barangay councilman Penny Balawgan were critically wounded in an ambush Thursday, according to Lt Col Glenn Mar Avisa, the town’s police chief.

Sangki, who also serves as municipal councilor representing the Liga ng mga Barangay, was riding a motorcycle driven by Balawgan when gunmen opened fire. Latip, who was following them on another motorcycle, was also hit.

Local residents immediately brought the victims to a nearby hospital. There was no report yet on their situation.

Police have conducted a manhunt operation but no suspects have been identified yet.

Lawyer Ray Sumalipao, regional director of the Commission on Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said on February 5 that they have identified 103 towns in the region as “areas of concern.” (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)