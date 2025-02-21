Members of the Federal Tribal Government of the Philippines sit handcuffed on the ground following their arrest during a joint operation in Barangay Sabang, Surigao City on Thursday, 20 February 2025. Photo courtesy of Pulis Ako, Pulis Nyo Po Facebook page

GENERAL LUNA, Surigao del Norte (MindaNews / 20 February)– Authorities arrested at least 21 members of the Federal Tribal Government of the Philippines (FTGP), which initiated an illegal lockdown of several business establishments in Surigao City last month.

Among those arrested are FTGP leader Jorgeto Corpuz Santisas, also known as “Datu Adlaw,” and Bae Lourdes Infante, an official of the group.

The arrest warrant, served around 6 a.m. at Purok 5 in Barangay Sabang, Surigao City, was for usurpation of authority under Article 117 of the Revised Penal Code.

The bail was set at ₱30,000 for each suspect.

In a press conference aired by RMN-DXRS Surigao on Facebook, Mayor Pablo Yves L. Dumlao II said the arrested FTGP members have been placed under police custody.

“This operation stands as a testament to our firm stance against unlawful activities that mislead or endanger our citizens. Surigao City will not tolerate any acts of deception, abuse of authority, or illegal activities that threaten public order and safety,” Dumlao said.

He said that each accused individual was informed of the nature of their arrest, their constitutional rights, and the anti-torture warning in a language that they fully understood.

Lt. Col. Mariano Lukban, Surigao City police chief, stated in the same press conference that the warrant of arrest served by the police is just one of the multiple complaints filed against FTGP members.

“More warrants of arrest for its members are expected to be issued,” Lukban, a lawyer, said.

He added that subpoenas have been served for two counts of large-scale illegal recruitment and qualified trafficking in persons, both of which are non-bailable offenses.

They are also facing multiple violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, Lukban noted.

According to Lukban, out of the 12 complaints initially filed, four have already been resolved by the fiscal’s office, including alarming scandal, grave coercion, usurpation of authority, and physical injury.

The only arrest warrant issued so far is for usurpation of authority.

The arresting team was composed of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Surigao del Norte Provincial Police Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Region 13, Philippine National Police – Special Action Force, and other local units.

Lenie S. Liray, city social welfare and development (CSWD) officer, said that during the operation, they rescued nine minors –five girls and four boys – as well as two breastfeeding mothers.

“After processing, we made sure that they had meals, and for now, they are with social workers at the City Health Office for their medical check-ups. We have coordinated with the city health officer in case any of the children require medication,” Liray added.

She said that they will be placed under temporary custody at the city’s residential facility.

“We found out that most of the children are from Surigao del Sur, except for three, who are the children of Bae Lourdes. We will coordinate with the CSWD of Tandag City to determine if any of their relatives can take custody of them while their parents remain here,” Liray said.

Liray also mentioned that if they cannot establish a responsible and suitable guardian, the rescued individuals will remain in the residential facility for the time being.

On January 24, Datu Adlaw, along with 40 armed members, conducted an illegal lockdown of several business establishments in the city’s main area, claiming that the business owners had violated their ancestral land rights.

The group also set up a checkpoint along the national highway in Barangay Sabang, threatening commuters regarding their claims.

In a Facebook Live broadcast, Datu Adlaw said the establishments “didn’t follow the legal process or comply with the required free and prior informed consent from the rightful owners of the land, which is why they padlocked their stores.”

On January 27, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) released an advisory informing the public of the wrongful activities of FTGP.

The NCIP stated that the FTGP does not represent legitimate Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) and is not recognized as an Indigenous Peoples Organization (IPO) in the Caraga region by the NCIP.

“Its main goal is to solicit funds and favors for their personal gain under the guise of a legitimate IPO,” the NCIP stated.

The NCIP noted that the FTGP, in setting up checkpoints and claiming authority over certain areas, is “usurping the functions of legitimate government agencies, obstructing justice, and causing alarm and scandal”.

Rico “Datu Alinghian” Maca, secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Caraga chapter, described the FTGP as a bogus tribal group because it is not recognized by the NCIP.

Maca claimed that the group had been recruiting mostly non-Lumad individuals, charging a P1,200 membership fee, which they falsely promised would be used to open a bank account at the Land Bank of the Philippines. In return, members were promised a P25,000 monthly allowance.

On January 30, 16 surrendered members of the FTGP were presented to the public by the authorities.

According to the Surigao del Norte Provincial Police Office (SDNPPO), the surrendered members revealed that they had been deceived and manipulated.

“Lured by false promises of livelihoods and attractive salaries, they were misled into joining by their leader,” the SDNPPO said.

The SDNPPO noted that the members, originally from Surigao del Sur and various areas of Davao de Oro, were recruited “under false pretenses and through the use of religious beliefs, only to find themselves entangled in a scheme that exploited their trust.”

Dumlao said that they are investigating the possibility that a larger group is supporting them, considering that they have access to four-wheel vehicles and motorcycles and seem to have the capacity to sustain their group despite having no visible sources of income.

“There is a probability that certain groups or individuals are trying to influence or manipulate fanatical or extremist religious groups to destabilize the city,” Dumlao said. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao with a report from Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)