COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 7 February) – Authorities arrested Thursday 17 members of two warring Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) groups who figured in a clash in Maguindanao del Sur that forced villagers to flee, but later released them.

The firearms seized from the MILF members. Photo courtesy of 6th Infantry Division

Lt. Col. Udgie Villan, commander of the 33rd Infantry Battalion, said the clash between the groups of Marato Felmin and Baguindali Felmin, who are relatives, erupted Tuesday night in Sitio Damabago, Barangay Barurao, Sultan sa Barongis in Maguindanao del Sur.

The military, along with police personnel from Radjah Buayan and Sultan Sa Barongis, joined forces to prevent the escalation of conflict, according to Col. Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

News reports said the incident stemmed from a land conflict in Damabago.

“We are closely monitoring the area to prevent renewed violence. This serves as a warning to groups planning to engage in violence, as our military is always on alert to prevent this, especially with the election gun ban in place,” Catu added.

Seventeen firearms were seized during the joint military-police operation.

The suspects were freed after the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities intervened to try to forge peace between the two parties, Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, 6th Infantry Division spokesperson said.

BGen Donald. Gumiran, commander of the 6ID and Joint Task Force Central, appealed to individuals and groups involved in clan feuds to resort to dialogues to resolve conflicts. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)