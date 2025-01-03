Residents of Davao City have to make do with plastic bugles called torotot during Christmas and New Year celebrations after the city government banned firecrackers and pyrotechnics starting in 2002. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/3 January) —A businessman from Surigao del Norte was behind a fireworks display in Bangkal on New Year’s Eve, a possible violation of the city’s Firecracker and Other Pyrotechnic Devices Ordinance of 2002, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

The fireworks display was caught on video that became viral.

A spot report from Bangkal Police Station sent to the media Friday morning said the suspect, identified as alias “Botyok,” a businessman from Poblacion, Placer, Surigao del Norte, arrived with a backpack and ignited firecrackers at the riprap area near a river dike at NHA Bangkal.

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said “Botyok” returned to his hometown on January 1.

She said the police are keen ton filing charges against the businessman.

During the police investigation, witnesses reported that around 12:50 a.m. on January 1, the suspect carried a backpack to the riprap area, where he set off fireworks.

Witnesses said they tried to stop him but failed.

One witness added that “Botyok” had visited his house on December 31 for the New Year celebration but was unaware he had brought fireworks.

However, an initial investigation showed that the fireworks display possibly happened along a road near Block 4, Lot 25, Phase 1, NHA Bangkal due to a dark burn mark there.

In that investigation, witnesses told police that the fireworks display took place at the riprap area along the riverbank, 10 to 15 meters away from the burnt marks and dark residue found on the road.

Facebook user Neil Patrick Gallardo posted at 12:52 a.m. on January 1 a video of a fireworks display with the caption “Ingon bawal sa Davao? hahaha Happy New Year (They say [fireworks] are banned in Davao City? Happy New Year).”

The post had 908 reactions, 274 comments, and 997 shares with over 286,000 views as of Friday.

Based on City Ordinance No. 060-02 banning firecrackers and pyrotechnics, violators may be fined P1,000 or imprisonment of 20 to 30 days, or both, on first offense; a ₱3,000 fine or imprisonment of one to three months, or both, on second offense; and a P5,000 fine or imprisonment of three to six months, or both, on third offense.

Col. Hansel Marantan, DCPO chief, said that they will intensify efforts to enforce the firecracker ordinance

He emphasized the urgency to implement the city’s goal to reduce unnecessary noise during the New Year, saying the mayor has been consistently opposing firecracker use. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)