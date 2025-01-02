COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Jan) – Policemen in four areas in Mindanao have become subjects of attacks the past few days, with one of them killing two attackers but another also got killed, reports said.

Police cordons off a police compound in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur after a twin grenade attack outside on New Year’s Day. Photo courtesy of PNP Pagalungan

In Zamboanga City, MSgt. Ryan Mariano, a member of the Zamboanga City Police Station 9’s anti-illegal drugs enforcement team, thwarted an attempted shooting on New Year’s Eve by two riding-in-tandem suspects in Zone 1 of Barangay Ayala, an incident that was caught on CCTV.

The footage released by the police shows Mariano standing by the side of the road near a church when the suspects on motorcycle came and targeted him. He immediately crossed the street to create distance from the suspects, drawing his service firearm along the way and engaging one of his attackers in a shootout, hitting the latter, who dropped motionless on the street.

After a quick magazine change, Mariano then cautiously maneuvered to approach the second suspect, the one driving the motorcycle, who was then hiding behind a stalled vehicle in the middle of the street.

As the second suspect tried to flee on his motorcycle, Mariano fired repeatedly and hit him, too.

One of the suspects was rushed to the hospital, but died along the way.

Mariano also sustained injuries in his stomach and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office – 9 regional director, identified one of the suspects as Haber Tating, who had a standing warrant of arrest for two counts of murder. His companion has not been identified yet.

Mariano has earned praise from his superiors and colleagues for his bravery and skill in handling the dangerous situation.

But it’s a sad story in Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat province, where a police intelligence officer was killed while doing surveillance work together with three of his civilian agents on the night of Dec. 31.

Col. Bernard Lao, Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office director, identified the victim as Staff Master Sgt. Louie Noble.

Lao said Noble and his civilian agents were at a carnival conducting surveillance when two suspects approached and shot him. He was hit in the head and body, resulting in his immediate death.

Three civilians were also wounded by stray bullets and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Authorities believe that the killing may be related to Noble’s work as a police officer.

In Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, two grenades were thrown toward police officers at the compound of the police maneuver team in the municipality past p.m. on New Year’s Day. Only one of the grenades reportedly exploded. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was damaged.

“Most likely the motive being investigated is retaliation by a drug syndicate following the recent arrest of a ‘high profile’ individual involved in illegal drug activities,” said Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, chief of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, who visited the Pagalungan police station Thursday morning.

He added that they have already identified the group and issued a stern warning that they will not tolerate any form of harassment against security forces.

Macapaz also gave directives to his troops to the counter-measures to be implemented against the group responsible for the grenade attack.

A police report said the suspects fled towards Poblacion aboard a motorcycle.

Police have identified persons of interest, but their identities have not been revealed as the investigation is ongoing.

In Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, a police officer, together with his family, was ambushed near the roundball of Barangay Awang at 3:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Despite the hail of gunfire hitting the car, none of them was harmed.

The target of the attack was Corporal Tohamie Musa, who is assigned to the Provincial Mobile Force Command in Tawi-Tawi, according to SSgt. Benjamin Beto, an investigator with the Datu Odin Sinsuat police.

The incident was captured by a netizen’s phone video, which showed the officer’s pickup truck.

Despite his vehicle being riddled with around bullets aimed at the driver’s seat. Musa , bravely fired back from his driver’s window car, exited his vehicle and engaged the assailants in a firefight, causing them to flee.

Beto said the riding-in-tandem suspects trailed Musa’s vehicle, overtook it, and opened fire.

However, the suspects were apparently caught off guard by the officer’s response when he returned fire.

Beto said the assailants quickly fled on their motorcycle, but it malfunctioned as they were escaping towards Shariff Aguak highway.

They then forcibly took a civilian’s motorcycle to continue their getaway.

Gen. Macapaz told reporters that the shooting could have been the result of an traffic altercation. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)