BARMM inaugurates health facilities in 8 SGA towns

The Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has inaugurated eight new rural health centers in eight towns of the Special Geographic Area.

Health Minister Kadil Sinolinding said each of the new health centers has complete medical facilities for delivery of services in these town.

The new towns under the Special Geographic Area are Old Kaabakan, Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Nabalawag, Tugunan, and Ligawasan.

Tagum health officials warn against ‘tandok’ as dog bite remedy

Health authorities in Tagum City warned residents not to resort to treating dog bites with “tandok,” saying this treatment is unscientific and unhealthy.

Dr. Josephine Therese Parreñas recommended washing the dog bite with soap and water, followed by antiseptics as the first step of animal bite management. Then seek rabies vaccine immediately.

The traditional practice of “tandok” uses animal horn to extract the rabies, which health practitioners said can cause infections.

Surigao police files 10 criminal cases vs leaders of bogus Lumad group

Police has filed criminal raps against leaders of an alleged bogus group of indigenous people who have conducted illegal raids and closing down local business establishments in Surigao City.

Maj. Jennifer Omeir, information officer of the PNP Caraga regional office, said police have filed 10 criminal charges of malicious mischief, grave coercion, cyber libel and physical injury against Jorgeto Corpuz Santisas, Lourdes Latraca Infante, and Jhavie Latraca Infante, leaders of the Federal Tribal Government of the Philippines.

Omeir said the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in Caraga have labeled the group as bogus group.