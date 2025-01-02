2 NPAs arrested in Davao City

Army operatives and the Philippine National Police arrested two suspected members of the New People’s Army in Davao City on Dec. 28.

Maj. Ruben Gadut, Public Affairs Officer of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, identified the rebels as Benny Flores Mendoza and Francisco Rotol Sud-ongan, both of the NPA Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC).

Gadut said the two suspects were arrested based on warrants for anti-trafficking issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 11, Compostela town in Davao de Oro.

University professor shot dead in Kidapawan

A female professor was shot and killed by a lone assailant while she parked her Toyota Fortuner along the highway in Kidapawan City on Dec. 30.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, North Cotabato PNP director, identified the victim as Engineer Shiela Ramos Bautista, a resident of Barangay Manongol in Kidapawan City and professor at the University of Southern Mindanao in the municipality of Kabacan.

Investigation showed that the victim parked her SUV while en route to deliver a package to a friend.