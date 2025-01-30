Journalists from Luzon and Metro Manila lay a wreath in the middle of a cornfield in Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur, where the elite police Special Action Force troops engaged MILF fighters on 25 January 2015.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 30 January) – Nineteen journalists from major media outlets across Metro Manila and Luzon recently participated in the second edition of Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region.

Organized by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism, the training arm of MindaNews, and funded by International Media Support through the European Union and DANIDA, the initiative deepened the journalists’ understanding of BARMM’s historical, political, and cultural landscape.

Held from January 23 to 25, the tour coincided with the Bangsamoro Foundation Day celebration and the 10th anniversary of the Mamasapano Tragedy. This edition marked a significant milestone as participants visited the encounter site for the first time, commemorating the tragedy that claimed 66 lives including SAF troopers, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters, and civilians. The visit underscored the importance of understanding the multifaceted narratives surrounding the event.

Participants visit the Grand Mosque in Cotabato City.

The tour featured engagements with key stakeholders, including a live session of the Bangsamoro Parliament, a dialogue with Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, and a visit to Camp Darapanan to meet MILF leaders. Participants also paid tribute at the Ampatuan Massacre site, reflecting on the risks faced by local journalists and the ethical responsibilities of media professionals.

Carolyn Arguillas, veteran journalist and MindaNews special reports editor, emphasized the importance of refraining from “othering” BARMM and Mindanao in national media narratives.

“Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region are often portrayed as distant or separate from the rest of the Philippines, but what happens here is not just a local issue—it has national and even international implications. Properly reporting on BARMM requires understanding its historical, political, and cultural context. When journalists fail to do this, they risk becoming part of the problem by perpetuating stereotypes and misinformation,” Arguillas stated during the orientation.

For Manila and Luzon journalists, this tour was transformative, bridging the gap between national media narratives and the complex realities of Mindanao. The exposure fostered a deeper connection to BARMM’s history and culture, emphasizing the region’s significance to democracy and national development

“I can now produce deeper stories. In my beat at OPAPRU, they do release information about peace agreements and normalization, but for me, it just felt like the usual PR. It’s like the issue didn’t have a face to me. But now that I’m here and I’ve met the people, the issue has a face; the tragedy has a face,” One News PH mobile journalist Julie Baiza said in Filipino.

The success of this program reinforces the importance of responsible, informed reportage on Bangsamoro issues, ensuring that stories from the region are told with accuracy and sensitivity. (MindaNews)