SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 29 Jan) — Despite facing 10 criminal charges for alarming business owners and causing a public scandal in Surigao City on Jan. 24, a leader of an alleged fraudulent tribal group has issued a chilling threat of bloodshed unless authorities release one of their arrested members.

Photos of Bae Lourdes Infante and Jorgeto Santisas (aka Datu Adlaw) donning their white religious tribal attires. The pictures, most likely from their Facebook pages that are now inaccessible, have already gone viral in social media.

Bae Lourdes Infante, leader of the Federal Tribal Group of the Philippines (FTGP), warned police in Surigao City that bloodshed would ensue if they do not release Ronald Baluca Siahay, a member of her group, within 72 hours.

“Do you really want blood flooding Surigao? You better close your shops in 72 hours!” Infante shouted in a live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday.

Criminal charges

Lt. Col. Mariano Lukban, Surigao City police chief, confirmed in an interview that 10 criminal charges have been filed against Infante, Jorgeto Santisas (aka Datu Adlaw), Jhavie Infante, and other FTGP members.

These charges, filed by private complainants, barangay officials, and Surigao City Mayor Paul Dumlao, were submitted to the City Prosecutor’s Office earlier this week.

The charges include malicious mischief, alarm and scandal, grave coercion, usurpation of authority, violation of Comelec Resolution No. 11607 (gun ban), physical injury, serious illegal detention, grave threats, cyberlibel, and multiple violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Siahay was apprehended on Tuesday while walking in Barangay Sabang carrying a container of bottled water and armed with a bolo. He was charged with illegal possession of a deadly weapon, resistance, and disobedience to authority.

Illegal lockdown

On Jan. 24, Datu Adlaw, the leader of FTGP, along with 40 armed members, initiated an illegal lockdown of several business establishments in the city’s main area, claiming that the business owners had violated their ancestral land rights.

The group also set up a checkpoint along the national highway in Barangay Sabang, threatening commuters regarding their claims. Police exercised maximum tolerance, but the situation escalated.

“They didn’t follow the legal process or comply with the required free and prior informed consent from the rightful owners of the land, which is why we padlocked their stores,” Adlaw said during a Facebook live broadcast on Tuesday, citing provisions of the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (RA 8371).

Illegitimate group

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has distanced itself from the FTGP, calling the group’s activities unlawful.

In a statement issued Sunday, the NCIP clarified that the FTGP is not a recognized Indigenous Peoples Organization (IPO) and urged the public to verify the legitimacy of such groups with their office.

“This organization (FTGP) is not recognized by the legitimate Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) and Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in the Caraga region, and it has not been validated by the NCIP-Caraga,” the statement read.

Datu Jimmy Guinsod, Provincial IP Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of Surigao del Sur, further stated that FTGP leaders Santisas and Lourdes Infante have no records with the NCIP and are exploiting RA 8371 for personal gain.

“They are not legitimate Indigenous Peoples leaders. Their organization is bogus,” Guinsod said.

Rico “Datu Alinghian” Maca, secretary-general of the IPMR Caraga Chapter, added that their office had coordinated with the Provincial Mobile Force Company to apprehend FTGP members attempting to initiate further lockdowns in Cortes town, Surigao del Sur. However, no FTGP activity was observed in that area.

Maca also noted that FTGP recruits mostly non-Lumad members, charging them ₱1,200 in membership fees under the pretense of opening a Landbank account and promising members a ₱25,000 monthly allowance.

Legal actions underway

The Surigao City police are preparing to enforce arrest warrants against FTGP members next week. Lukban stressed that the group’s actions were unlawful.

“Their actions do not comply with the rule of law,” Lukban said, adding that they have been gathering evidence to support the criminal cases.

However, Atty. Mark Tolentino, legal counsel for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, argued that the FTGP should also face charges of sedition and grave threat, accusing them of undermining public order and threatening local officials, including Mayor Dumlao.

“Sedition is a crime that endangers the peace and stability of Surigao City and the entire Caraga region,” Tolentino wrote on Facebook, referring to the group’s threats to decapitate the mayor.

FTGP’s justification

Santisas, who claims to be the Supreme Adviser of FTGP and the Provincial Tribal Chieftain of Surigao del Sur, insists that all lands in Surigao City and Surigao del Sur belong to their ancestral domain. He cited RA 8371, arguing that business owners were required to secure a Land Occupancy Certificate from the FTGP but failed to comply, prompting their group’s enforcement actions.

Standoff with authorities

Surigao City Mayor Dumlao personally intervened, offering to meet with FTGP leaders for dialogue.

However, Infante and her group refused to meet him publicly, insisting that the mayor enter their compound, which he declined. Following the standoff, police dismantled the unauthorized FTGP checkpoint and removed tarpaulins used as barricades. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)