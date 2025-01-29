BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 29 Jan) — The Caraga State University (CSU) here announced on Tuesday that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) En Banc has approved its proposal to offer a Doctor of Medicine program.

The Caraga State University main campus in Butuan City. Photo courtesy of CSU

In a statement posted on its official website, CSU described the approval as a historic milestone, making the university the first public school in Caraga region and the 25thstate university in the country to open a medical school.

University President Rolyn C. Daguil called the approval a “transformative step for Caraga State University and the region.”

“The Doctor of Medicine program will provide Caraganons with access to free, high-quality medical education and help address the persistent shortage of healthcare professionals in our communities,” Daguil said.

CHED’s approval paves the way for CSU to begin accepting students for the academic year 2025-2026.

Before granting the approval, CHED’s Technical Panel visited CSU in October 2024 to assess 12 key areas, including the university’s laboratories, smart classrooms, partnerships with community-based initiatives, and proposed allied hospitals within Butuan City.

CSU noted that only minor compliance requirements remained following the October evaluation. The university submitted a revised proposal in November, which was presented to technical evaluators and the CHED Commission En Banc.

The Commission on Higher Education’s Technical Panel, together with Caraga State University officials, conducted a technical evaluation in October 2024 for the proposal to offer a Doctor of Medicine program. Photo courtesy of CSU

CHED Chairman J. Prospero E. De Vera III also announced on Facebook that Caraga will now have its first medical school.

“We started with eight State Universities and Colleges, and now we have a medical program in all regions except CAR,” De Vera added. CAR refers to the Cordillera Administrative Region in Northern Luzon.

Under Republic Act 9854 signed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on December 16, 2009, CSU is mandated to offer a Doctor of Medicine program to help address the region’s healthcare needs.

“The Doctor of Medicine program aligns with CSU’s mission to be a transformative university and a responsible steward of value creation for sustainable development. This initiative integrates community engagement, research, and healthcare innovation, positioning Caraga State University to take the lead in addressing the region’s healthcare challenges,” CSU stated.

Anessa Tiburon, a Butuan City resident and Biology graduate from the University of the Philippines Mindanao who is planning to pursue medicine, shared her excitement with MindaNews via Messenger about CHED’s approval of CSU’s medical program.

“I’m excited because everything now makes sense—why God delayed my plans. I’m no longer considering studying medicine in Tagum or Davao. I’m now thinking of applying to CSU,” Tiburon said.

She added that the establishment of CSU’s medical program will attract renowned specialists to the region.

“In the future, we can expect an increased number of physicians and the development of local specialists in our own area,” Tiburon said. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)